Health e-commerce: Revolutionising, serving and selling wellness

By Narendra Firodia

It is no secret that the health and wellness industry is rapidly growing. In addition, health is digitizing rapidly, rather than earlier it simply was about visiting the pharmacy and giving the chemist your prescription of medicines or supplements. Because of this, not only have consumers changed the way they take care of themselves, but businesses have also changed their customer service methods.

It was especially apparent in the post pandemic era that people realized the importance of health and the convenience of ordering from an e-commerce platform. Post the pandemic, several factors have continued to drive this growth, including the growing emphasis on preventive health, the popularity of healthy lifestyles, showcasing yourself or your lifestyle on social media, and an aging population.

Online platforms have revolutionized how people access and consume health products, services, and information in the health and wellness industry. When it comes to finding health products and services at affordable prices, consumers have a lot more options nowadays.

Besides the convenience of at-home shopping, it is also easier to educate oneself about a product or a particular topic, as online shopping gives one a 360-degree view of the entire product or topic.

The arrival of eCommerce has also changed the landscape of supply chain for businesses. In contrast to the past, when businesses dictated how their relationship with their customers would be conducted, today it is the customers who hold all the cards. Products are being delivered faster and more efficiently, and there has been a demand for faster delivery. Keeping up with consumers has forced sellers to innovate and in this journey it was the integration of modern supply chain management systems. With the growth of the eCommerce industry and supply chains, skilled and competent supply chain managers have emerged. An increase in orders has increased the need for management. There’s a reason why it’s called a “chain” reaction.

In a highly competitive market, how can the health and wellness industry stand out?

There are advantages and disadvantages to everything. Due to the sheer number of pressures from the increasing expectations, it can be difficult for businesses to maintain quality, honesty, and purity.

Due to the many brand claims and deceptive marketing techniques employed in today’s market, trusting any platform or product is risky. Honesty is something that can always make you stand out from the crowd. Consumers are more and more aware of the products being offered. The core focus of the business model should be on building a solid foundation of support for products that do not just claim to benefit from a marketing perspective but are actually useful and honest. It is essential for any business to be successful in today’s deceptive marketplace to source responsibly and practice ethical farming practices. I have always believed in creating a platform that allows me to provide raw, honest, and authentic brands and products to my consumers. Because, after all, even I am a consumer of my own website!

When shopping for health and wellness products online, I believe one must be selective and do research before making their purchase. Several websites sell a wide range of products that claim to be of high quality, but not all are authentic and reliable. How do you find the information that you are looking for? Let me today give you a few simple tips to buy an authentic product.

You should always keep the following fundamental points in mind when making a mindful purchase:

To begin, you should read the details provided on the product page. Ensure that you are familiar with the product label and the ingredients used in its manufacture. Make sure you read the instructions on how to use the product. If you are purchasing something without a prescription, it is always wise to read the instructions on how to use the product to avoid any health risks. Check for any allergens present. Make sure the product you’re buying is not expired or has a better shelf life. Last but not least, check the delivery date to receive your order on time.

(The author is a Co-founder of youcarelifestyle.com. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)