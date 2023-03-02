Growing trends in preventive healthcare and how they are helping save lives

By Dr. Aakaar Kapoor

Preventive care has increased in importance across India, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, which showed that the country’s health system is in tatters. As opposed to preventive care, India has traditionally focused on curative care. However, the 2020 health crisis changed this equation forever, and for good. According to reports, a recent survey of over 1,000 individuals reveals that at least 40 percent of the respondents were highly inclined toward preventive health.

With technology disruption and new-age technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT), preventive care has seen a revolution in terms of more accuracy and speed, especially after the pandemic. Here are some growing trends in preventive healthcare in India that are making a difference:

Early diagnosis and treatment for better results

The importance of quality diagnostics can be gauged from the fact that they can help save millions of lives. The value of diagnostic services to the advancement of medical research is immeasurable. With the emergence of novel techniques and modern technology, diagnostic tests are the only method to intervene at the appropriate time with the availability and accessibility of a wide range of different tests. In fact, diagnostic services help medical professionals in selecting the best course of treatment for patients and take timely action.

Huge leaps in radiology and pathology along with state-of-the-art lab equipment have led to accurate diagnosis of diseases today. For instance, the simple X-Ray and scan equipment have been replaced with more advanced versions and they play a crucial role in the early diagnosis of diseases, thereby leading to timely treatment and better results.

E-Health & Digital Clinic

We are living in an era of digital revolution and almost everything in our life is now dominated by digital technology. As most people today are glued to their mobile phones and apps, monitoring their health through apps has become a rather easier way. An app helps both the patient and the doctor keep records and maintain them. Smart apps and wearable devices are today telling people about the right diet, calories burnt, exercise regime, and specific prohibitions. In this way, digital technology will tell the patient or let them know when it is the right time to go for a checkup, depending on the readings and indications. In this way, preventive healthcare has picked up the pace with the help of technology.

Increasing awareness in Tier II and III cities

The latest trends in preventive care are marked by an increasing level of awareness in Tier II and III cities. Apart from the pandemic effect, the growing penetration of the internet, increasing use of mobile phones, and the 5G rollout in India most recently, have put the spotlight on smaller towns and cities. Preventive care has made early detection of diseases possible like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hypertension.

Preventive healthcare in India: The importance

There is no doubt that healthcare problems get discovered well in time due to preventive care and it helps save lives as well. It also prolongs lifespan, reduces the risk of complications at the time of treatment, reduces medical expenses, and helps in the prevention of key health issues. In the case of India, fast-paced lifestyles have led to an increase in ailments like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. This has made preventive healthcare important for the country, more than ever.

Conclusion

A huge number of people die preventable deaths every year due to man-aided environmental factors, genetic susceptibility, and poor lifestyle choices. Preventive healthcare holds tremendous potential to save precious lives in time. A recent report suggests that India’s preventive healthcare sector is projected to reach USD 197 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22 percent. The country’s preventive healthcare sector comprises early diagnostics, food and supplements, fitness, wellness, and health tracking. The Indian consumer is also expected to benefit from the shift from curative to preventive, with the delivery of better health outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

(The author is a Medical Advisor and Chief Radiologist at City Xray & Scan Clinic Pvt. Ltd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)