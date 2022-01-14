GOQii launches ‘The GOQii Corporate Challenge’ to help working professionals inculcate healthy habits

The GOQii Corporate Challenge aims to help corporate employees stay active amidst their hectic routine whilst enabling them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Amidst fresh outbreak of the omicron variant and COVID third wave, GOQii has launched ‘The GOQii Corporate Challenge’, an inter-corporate fitness event to help working professionals inculcate healthy habits into their daily routine.

The challenge is aimed at bringing out the participating employees’ competitive spirits to the fore and find a purpose for themselves, while taking pride in representing their organisation in an inter-corporate event.

GOQii is a healthtech company which is into wearable based smart- tech-enabled fitness and healthcare.

The GOQii Corporate Challenge is set to be India’s biggest virtual inter-corporate health & fitness extravaganza. It is a crisp high decibel event of 60 days which is filled with daily spot challenges, over 150 live virtual health and fitness sessions by health and fitness experts, a nationwide 30-Day Inter-Corporate Steps Challenge and more. The best part is the gratification where GOQii would be giving away rewards worth over Rs 1 Crore to the winners.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii said, “Organisations have recognised that an important asset for them is not just cash or profits but fit and healthy employees. GOQii aims to help corporations keep their employee health as their top most priority for better productivity and success both for the employees at work and at a personal level which in turn is beneficial for all”.

Devendra Powar, Business Head, Enterprise and Retail at GOQii commented, “Corporate employees have not had it easy in the last couple of years. While WFH seemed like a blessing to most initially, it took away the social element from our lives, something that in recent times, we have learnt to value more than ever before. As pioneers of Corporate Wellness in India, we at GOQii felt it was our responsibility to deliver a power packed solution to corporates that’d help them break the monotony at work and rejuvenate employees by engaging them in a playful and meaningful way”.

GOQii reached out to organisations with the concept of the GOQii Corporate Challenge which was well received and considered the concept to be a breath of fresh air, with minimal costs. The 60-day event that went live on December 13, 2021 has received an overwhelming response with over 25000 employees across approximately 40 corporations such as IOCL, HPCL, Tata Sky, Bajaj Allianz, Dr Reddy’s, Publicis Sapient and Burger King to name a few, across India alongside many start-ups participating in this initiative.

With entry into the year 2022, all participants eagerly wait in anticipation for the launch of the main event, i.e the 30-Day Inter Corporate Steps Challenge which began on January 12, 2022 and will conclude on February 10, 2022.

Participating corporations opine that this challenge is definitely bringing out a positive outcome amongst their employees. Julius Baer, a private banking and wealth advisory firm decided to be a part of this exciting inter corporate challenge hosted by GOQii to encourage participation among employees on the fitness & health front.

“The platform offers daily health and fitness goals and challenges as well as a chance to participate in a step challenge. We feel this is a great way to start the year keeping in mind that health is wealth!,” said Ruth LaCroix, handling employee engagement at Julius Baer.

Deepak Bharadia, CEO of Meine Kuche, said, “Meine Küche joined the GOQii Corporate Challenge principally to improve the health & build immunity of our Team. We believe healthy teammates are the most Happy and Productive Teammates.”

“The experience so far has been helping teammates to attain their fitness goals besides increasing Team building with a healthy competitive spirit,” he added

GOQii is also imparting knowledge through its online interactive coaching platform wherein the participants have free sessions by GOQii’s lifestyle expert coaches on fitness, yoga, meditation, health talks on topics like Nutrition and Emotional Wellness just to name a few. The participants on GOQii app also have access 24 hours to the Play platform and can watch archived shows at any given time of the day. Apart from that for every habit completed successfully, the participants are also awarded GOQii cash points which they can then redeem for health products at discounted price on the GOQii health store.