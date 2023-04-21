Going Beyond Borders: Mapping the global reach and impact of Ayurveda 

By Dr. Kriti Soni

Ayurveda is an ancient system of medicine that originated in India over 5,000 years ago. It is a holistic approach to health that focuses on finding balance and harmony between the mind, body, and spirit. Ayurveda has been gaining popularity around the world in recent years as more people seek natural and alternative ways to improve their health and well-being. In this article, we will explore how Ayurveda is expanding beyond India and its impact on the global healthcare industry.

Ayurveda is a Sanskrit word that means “the science of life.” It is based on the belief that every person is unique, and their health is influenced by a combination of factors, including their environment, lifestyle, and genetic makeup. Ayurveda seeks to identify and treat the root cause of an illness rather than just treating its symptoms.

Ayurveda on the global stage

Ayurveda is not just limited to India; its reach has expanded globally. Today, Ayurveda is practised in many countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It has gained popularity as an alternative form of medicine that emphasises prevention rather than cure. The ancient Indian practise of Ayurveda is increasingly being integrated into mainstream healthcare, both in the East and the West.

One example of Ayurveda’s growing popularity outside India is in the United States. Ayurvedic medicine has been recognised as complementary and alternative medicine by the National Institutes of Health. Many medical schools and hospitals in the US are now offering courses on Ayurveda and integrating it into their treatment plans. According to a report by the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, Ayurvedic medicine is one of the most popular alternative therapies in the US.

Ayurveda, as recognised by global leaders

Ayurveda’s acceptance among global leaders is evident in their speeches and wellness practices. One such example is when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how Ayurveda played a significant role in healing Kenya’s PM’s daughter. Prime Minister Modi mentioned how Ayurvedic treatment helped cure the daughter of Kenya’s Prime Minister, Raila Odinga. The young girl was suffering from cerebral palsy, and traditional Western medicine could not provide any relief. However, ayurvedic treatment proved effective, and the young girl recovered fully.

Ayurveda in the beauty industry

Ayurveda’s expansion beyond India is its impact on the beauty industry. Many skincare and beauty brands have started incorporating Ayurvedic principles and ingredients into their products. Ayurvedic herbs like turmeric, neem, and ashwagandha are now commonly used in skincare and haircare products owing to their natural healing properties. Ayurveda has given rise to a new category of natural beauty products, catering to consumers looking for chemical-free and eco-friendly products.

Ayurveda in the Wellness Industry

The wellness industry is another sector that has embraced Ayurveda. Yoga studios, spas, and wellness retreats around the world offer Ayurvedic treatments and therapies. Ayurvedic massage, known as Abhyanga, is becoming increasingly popular among spa-goers as a way to relax and de-stress. Ayurvedic therapies like Panchakarma, a detoxification programme, are also gaining popularity as a way to rejuvenate the body and mind.

In conclusion, Ayurveda’s popularity is not limited to India. Its holistic approach to health and wellness has made it an attractive alternative to conventional medicine in many parts of the world. Ayurveda’s reach has extended to the beauty and wellness industries, where it has influenced the development of natural and eco-friendly products and therapies. The ancient Indian practise of Ayurveda has truly gone beyond borders and has become a global phenomenon.

(The author is the R&D Head, Kapiva. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)