Future of nutritional oil-based supplements in India

With the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, it has become imperative that we focus on clean and healthy eating and taking adequate dietary supplements to meet the body’s nutritional needs. As one of the world’s largest populations resides in India, the country is also witnessing a steady growth of its nutrition supplements market. From INR 376.3 billion in 2021, the market is expected to reach INR 847.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2022 and 2027.

Dietary supplements are usually in the form of a pill, capsule or liquid oils that are rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and various other ingredients that are essential to ensure holistic wellness for the body. By consuming such nutritional oil-based supplements, it is possible to prevent issues such as heart problems, weakening immunity, poor eyesight and

various other lifestyle and nutrition related challenges. When we look at a market like India, the potential is humongous. The population of almost 1.4 billion people is going to offer ample opportunity for the brands introducing high-quality, naturally produced nutritional oil-based supplements.

In the past, there was the challenge of lack of awareness about the various options available in the nutritional oil-based supplements category. However, things have changed drastically in the wake of the pandemic. Easy access to internet has made information sharing easier and brands as well as healthcare professionals have been emphasizing on the need to ensure adequate nutrition for everyone.

For instance, heart health is one of the major concerns of the modern population alongside boosting immunity. Regular consumption of supplements such as the oil-based supplements for Omega 3 and Omega 6 have been at the forefront of the growth of dietary nutraceuticals. The one major challenge that the Indian audience faced with Omega 3 intake was that it was widely believed that fish oil is the only genuine source for it. Since India has a massive vegetarian population, this perception kept them away from the fish oil-based Omega 3 supplements which had dominated the market until the pandemic times.

Breaking the myth Today, there are internationally reputed nutraceuticals brands that have successfully crafted authentic oil-based supplements which address all audiences. Guided by the mission to reach out to every person on the planet, and providing everyone with high-quality, natural, extensively tested and fine-tuned nutritional solutions. There are products available in the Indian market now that has been formulated after extensive research and quality tests.

You can get options such as fish oil capsule supplements for Omega 3 and Omega 6 as well as separate or combined flaxseed oils that are rich in both. The introduction of such plant-based, vegan oil-based nutrition supplements augurs well for

the consumers who are keen to integrate dietary nutraceuticals and supplements into their meals, but in a clean way. Going forward, such nature-based supplements are bound to find greater acceptance among the audience, and as the projections reveal, the market for such product will grow sharply in the years ahead!

