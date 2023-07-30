Eye flu dos and don’ts: How to prevent and recover from infection

Eye flu is prevalent these days in the monsoon. While common precautions are known, Dr Ashu Agarwal, senior consultant, ophthalmology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, says following guidelines issued by public health authorities is important. However, there are some general measures that can help prevent the spread of eye infections:

* Good hygiene practices: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

* Avoid close contact: Try to avoid close contact with people who have eye infections or cold-like symptoms. Eye infections can be highly contagious.

* Do not share personal items: Avoid sharing items such as towels, pillow cases, eye drops, or make-up with others, as these items can easily spread the infection.

* Clean and disinfect: Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that may come into contact with your eyes, such as eyeglasses, contact lenses and their cases.

* Proper contact lens care: If you wear contact lenses, follow proper guidelines recommended by your eye care professional.

* Avoid rubbing your eyes: Rubbing your eyes can transfer bacteria or viruses from your hands to your eyes, potentially causing an infection.

* Use tissues: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when you cough or sneeze to prevent the spread of germs.

* Stay home if you are sick: If you have symptoms of an eye infection or any illness, avoid going to work, school or public places to prevent spreading the germs.

* Seek medical advice: If you experience symptoms of an eye infection, such as redness, watering, itching, irritation, discharge or blurred vision, seek medical attention promptly.

How can it spread?

Eye infections, commonly referred to as eye flu or conjunctivitis, can spread through various means. The exact mode of transmission can vary depending on the specific cause of the infection (viral, bacterial, or allergic conjunctivitis). Here are some common ways eye infections can spread:

* Direct contact: The most common way eye infections spread is through direct contact with an infected person’s eye secretions or respiratory droplets. When an infected person touches their eyes or sneezes/coughs without covering their mouth and nose, the virus or bacteria can be present on their hands or in the droplets. If you come into contact with these contaminated fluids and then touch your eyes, you can contract the infection.

* Indirect contact: Eye infections can also spread indirectly. For instance, if an infected person touches their eyes and then touches a doorknob, a computer keyboard, or any other surface, the virus or bacteria can survive on that surface for some time. If you touch the contaminated surface and then touch your eyes, you may get infected.

* Swimming pools and hot tubs: Certain types of conjunctivitis can spread through contaminated water in swimming pools or hot tubs, particularly if the water is not adequately treated.

* Airborne transmission: Some viruses, such as adenoviruses, can spread through the air, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated areas.

Can it cause long-term damage?

The potential for long-term damage caused by eye infections depends on the type of infection, the severity and how quickly it is diagnosed and treated. Different types of eye infections can have varying effects:

* Viral Conjunctivitis: Viral conjunctivitis, often caused by adenoviruses, is usually self-limiting and clears up on its own within a few days to two weeks. However, in severe cases, there is a risk of complications, such as corneal involvement or scarring, which could affect vision. The current spate of eye infections is essentially viral conjunctivitis.

* Bacterial conjunctivitis: Bacterial conjunctivitis is typically treated with antibiotics and prompt treatment usually leads to a quick resolution of symptoms without any lasting damage. However, if left untreated or if the infection is severe, it can potentially lead to complications like corneal ulcers, which may affect vision.

* Keratitis: Keratitis is an infection of the cornea, the clear front part of the eye. It can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Severe cases of infectious keratitis can potentially lead to scarring of the cornea, which may result in vision loss or impairment.

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Keratitis: HSV keratitis is a viral infection of the cornea caused by the herpes simplex virus. Recurrent or untreated cases of HSV keratitis can lead to corneal scarring, and in severe instances, it may cause visual impairment or even vision loss.

* Chlamydial Conjunctivitis: Chlamydial conjunctivitis is caused by the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis and can lead to scarring of the conjunctiva and cornea. If left untreated, it can result in vision problems and even blindness.

Is there any OTC prescription for it?

Some eye infections, like mild viral conjunctivitis, may resolve on their own without the need for specific treatment. In such cases, over-the-counter lubricating eye drops or artificial tears can be used to help alleviate discomfort and soothe the eyes. However, if the infection is severe, does not improve, or if there are concerns about potential complications, it is essential to seek medical attention. It is crucial not to self-diagnose and self-medicate, as some conditions may require specific medications.

Is there any home remedy?

* Here are some home remedies that may help promote comfort and recovery for minor eye issues:

* Cold compress: For allergic conjunctivitis or eye swelling, a cold compress can be soothing. Use a clean, soft cloth or a cold pack wrapped in a cloth and apply it to the closed eye for 5-10 minutes.

* Lubricating eye drops: Over-the-counter lubricating eye drops or artificial tears can help alleviate dryness and discomfort caused by some eye infections or irritations.

Get plenty of rest: Adequate rest can help your body’s natural healing processes.