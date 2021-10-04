Experts caution obesity becoming major health concern among office goers post pandemic

Obesity has devastating consequences on our health and the consequences are immensely disturbing - right from sleep apnea to cardiovascular diseases.

Decreased physical activities, more consumption of junk food and mental health issues are some of the reasons why obesity is a new challenge today.

Since obesity is becoming a major health concern among office goers, especially the ones with desk jobs post-pandemic, experts have cautioned. Some of the ill-effects of the lockdown have started showing in different ways – expanding waistline and increasing abdominal obesity among the masses.

According to Dr Paritosh Baghel, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai adding, “Due to the COVID19 pandemic and work-from-home set-ups, there has been an increase in sedentary lifestyles. Physical activities have been hampered by the lockdown, and long working hours sitting in front of a screen. Being at home for so long and living within restrictions have urged many to order outside food frequently. Also, disease-related issues, like loneliness, uncertainty, and lack of peer and friends support have also contributed to unhealthy lifestyle choices.”

Talking about the ill effects of obesity, Dr. Amit Deepta Goswami, Consultant Bariatric Surgery, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar (A unit of Manipal Hospitals), Delhi said, “Obesity is not only about the gaining of weight, it’s about the systemic effect of obesity. Obesity is a multi-system disease which will make the person slow and will make him/her lethargic. If he/she has gained weight the knees will also start hurting eventually because it’s not only the knees but also the weight bearing joints. So, it will be very difficult to perform the normal day to day activities even walking and it will become quite problematic because he/she has gained weight.

She further added that the person will become more lethargic compared to previously when he was active. The obese person will don’t feel comfortable in playing, running or riding a bicycle, even they will not be comfortable in walking on foot. There is one important aspect that obese people are socially less acceptable. So, when a person has become obese, even psychologically he or she will be a bit down and may not feel confident enough to do the normal course.

Reasons out Dr. Arbinder Singal, Co-founder and CEO, Fitterfly, sedentary lifestyle, irregular eating habits, work from home stress. All these above factors have primarily led to weight gain, higher BMI and high blood sugars in many. But it is not too late to act. Start inculcating healthy habits. Check your diet habits and keep a tab on your calorie intake and calories burnt.

Fitterfly is a health tech start-up operating in the space of Digital Therapeutics (DTx), a subset of Digital health. DTx is the convergence of digital technologies with health, lifestyle, coaches, and assisted devices to enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for patients with chronic diseases.

According to Dr. Samir Dwivedi, Medical Director, International SOS (India), “Incorporating wellness programs in the workplace, like healthy weight management program and other fitness initiatives, goes a long way in building a positive thought process around inculcating healthy lifestyle measures.”

International SOS is in the business of protecting and saving lives with more than 30 years of experience and gives us an unparalleled understanding of health and security threats and risk challenges.

“Obesity has devastating consequences on our health and the consequences are immensely disturbing – right from sleep apnea to cardiovascular diseases. It has a dubious distinction of being a proud contributor to some of the most dreaded medical ailments. Not to mention, issues with self-esteem, triggering diabetes, joint pains in the weight bearing and a host of other afflictions including some cancers, which it brazenly favors. Exercise changes, not just your body, but also your attitude, your mind and mood. It keeps you happy. Learn to destress – practice yoga, mindfulness, meditate and a whole lot of other things that can help you stay calm and composed,” Dr. Dwivedi concluded.

