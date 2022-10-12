Everything you need to know about knee surgery

By Dr. Rakesh Nair

Are you having that notorious knee pain? Has your doctor suggested knee replacement surgery? Wondering what exactly it is and how it works? Then, do not worry anymore! We clear all your doubts related to this surgery. In the below article, we tell you about the many benefits of this surgery. Do not hesitate to opt for it. This surgery can surely improve your quality of life. Read on to know more about this, and speak to your doctor on an immediate basis.

Knee pain is commonly seen in people of all age groups. Did you know? It can be induced due to an injury, such as a ruptured ligament or torn cartilage. Even other conditions such as arthritis, gout, and infections can also lead to knee pain. One with knee pain will notice symptoms such as weakness, redness, warmth on touch, swelling, stiffness, inability to strengthen the knee, and even popping or crunching noises. Unmanaged knee pain can steal one’s peace of mind and will hamper his/her daily routine. Here, we tell you about the benefits of knee surgery.

Know about the advantages of knee replacement surgery

It can relieve pain and even improve the range of motion: Knee replacement surgery will help to overcome the excruciating knee pain while walking, running, or even when you are sitting or lying down. That knee pain can prevent you from walking and doing your daily chores with ease. It can even lead to a sedentary lifestyle, resulting in obesity and ill health. Hence, you will be surprised to know that Knee surgery can help such people by improving their mobility.

High success rate: You can undergo knee surgery without any doubt or hesitation as it can give you good results. Yes, that’s right! Remember that a knee replacement surgery may be a good option if knee pain does not get better with rest, medication, or other treatments consisting of anti-inflammatory medications, lubricating injections, and physiotherapy. The success rate is good owing to the cutting-edge technology available now. There is a small incision, better accuracy, minimal blood loss, quick recovery, and longer life of the implant and the patient will be able to sit cross-legged. It is now possible to deal with pain and restore the lost function to the damaged knees via knee replacement surgery. Osteoarthritis is one of the common reasons behind knee replacement surgery. So, do not skip the surgery if you have been advised to do it.

The last word: Your doctor will conduct a full body examination to determine whether you are the right candidate for knee surgery and then only do it.

(The author is Consultant knee replacement surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)