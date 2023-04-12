Endometriosis, a painful reality affecting women’s health

By Parul Katiyar

Endometriosis can hamper a woman’s chance of conceiving, but it does not equal Infertility. Endometriosis, one of the most chronic and debilitating gynecological conditions, affects millions of women worldwide. Roughly 190 million women globally, or up to 10% of women of reproductive age, are estimated to be impacted by this condition. Unfortunately, endometriosis

is still poorly understood despite its high prevalence, and many women experience years of suffering before being diagnosed.

Endometriosis is a medical condition characterized by the growth of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus outside the uterus, leading to Infertility and pain. This tissue can develop in various areas within the pelvis, including the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other pelvic organs, as well as on organs outside the pelvis, such as the bladder and intestines. In some rare cases, the endometrial tissue can even grow in other parts of the body, such as the brain or lungs.

This tissue growing outside the uterus reacts to hormonal changes like the tissue growing inside. As a result, it thickens and disintegrates during each menstrual cycle. However, unlike the tissue within the uterus, it has no outlet, leading to inflammation, scarring, and pain. Apart from causing pain and discomfort, endometriosis can also adversely affect a woman’s fertility. It can lead to Infertility through various means, including impairing the quality of eggs produced by the ovaries, which is commonly due to inflammation and scarring in the ovaries.

The condition can also impact the fallopian tubes, making it challenging for the egg and sperm to unite. In addition, endometriosis can impede the implantation of a fertilized egg. The formation of adhesions and scar tissue in the uterus caused by the condition can make it challenging for the embryo to implant and develop.

The exact cause of endometriosis is still unknown. However, one of the most common theories suggests that endometrial tissue can move back through the fallopian tubes during menstruation and attach itself to other organs. Another theory suggests that the endometrial tissue can spread via the bloodstream or lymphatic system. In addition, there may also be an

aspect of genetic predisposition, as endometriosis tends to be passed over from one generation to another within the family.

The symptoms of endometriosis can vary, but some common ones include the following:

Painful periods (dysmenorrhea)

Pain during sex (dyspareunia)

Chronic pelvic pain

Frequent urination

Heavy or irregular period

Infertility

Many women with endometriosis also experience fatigue, bloating, and digestive problems. Diagnosing the condition can be challenging due to its vague symptoms that resemble other medical conditions. While there is no cure for endometriosis, various symptoms can be treated individually, helping a woman conceive via the proper fertility medications and procedures like intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in vitro fertilization (IVF). To alleviate pain during periods, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), like aspirin or ibuprofen, can provide relief. Hormonal treatments, such as birth control pills or an intrauterine

device (IUD), can also manage symptoms by preventing ovulation and limiting endometrial tissue growth. However, if the condition is severe, surgery may be necessary to remove endometrial and scar tissue.

Endometriosis can significantly impact a woman’s quality of life. Chronic pain, fatigue, and digestive issues can hinder work or social activities. The condition can also be emotionally exhausting, as women may feel frustrated and unsupported by their loved ones and medical professionals. As a result, it is crucial to seek medical assistance if an individual is experiencing

symptoms of endometriosis or Infertility. Timely diagnosis and treatment can aid in symptom management and boost the possibility of conception. And now, with various assistance methods available to manage this condition, women should come forward and seek medical treatment for it.

(The author is a Co-Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics, India. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)