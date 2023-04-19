By Dr. Gowri Kulkarni

The liver is one of the most important organs in the body and the second largest organ, responsible for processing nutrients, filtering toxins, and regulating metabolism. It also produces bile, a substance that carries toxins out of your body and aids in digestion. However, liver damage can occur for various reasons, such as viral infections, alcohol abuse, or certain medications. If left untreated, liver damage can progress to more serious conditions like cirrhosis or liver failure. However, various other factors can damage the liver, including alcohol, drugs, infections, and autoimmune diseases. To prevent this from happening, it’s important to know the signs of liver damage and seek medical attention as soon as possible. Here are eight alarming signs of liver damage that you should not ignore:

Jaundice: One of the most common symptoms of liver damage is jaundice, which causes yellowing of the skin, eyes and mucous membranes. This happens when the liver is unable to process bilirubin, a waste product produced by the

breakdown of red blood cells. If you notice yellowing of your skin or eyes, it’s important to see a doctor right away.

Abdominal Pain: Pain in the upper right portion of your abdomen is a sign of liver damage. It can be a dull ache or a sharp pain and may be accompanied by swelling or tenderness. If you experience persistent abdominal pain, it's important to get it checked out by a healthcare professional.

important to get it checked out by a healthcare professional.

Fatigue: The liver plays a crucial role in converting food into energy. If it's not functioning properly, you may feel tired or weak, even if you haven't exerted yourself. If you feel unusually fatigued or lethargic, it may be a sign of liver damage.

Nausea and Vomiting: When the liver is damaged, it can lead to a build-up of toxins in the body. This can cause nausea, vomiting, and a loss of appetite. If you experience these symptoms, it’s important to stay hydrated and seek medical

attention if they persist. Blood in vomitus is an ominous sign and needs urgent hospitalisation.

Ascites: Ascites is accumulation of fluid in the abdomen seen in liver damage and can indicate advanced liver disease such as Liver cancer, Chronic liver cirrhosis etc. Abdominal pain, breathing problems, and a sense of being overstuffed in the stomach are all symptoms of ascites. The disease may also make subsequent problems and infection riskier.

Dark Urine: If your urine is dark or brownish in color, it could be a sign of liver damage. This happens when the liver is unable to eliminate bilirubin from the body, causing it to accumulate in the urine. If you notice dark urine, it’s important

to get it checked out by a healthcare professional.

Light-Colored Stools: Stools that are pale or clay-colored could be a sign of liver damage. This happens when the liver is unable to produce enough bile, a fluid that helps digest fats. If you notice pale stools, it's important to see a doctor right away.

Spider-Like Blood Vessels: Spider-like blood vessels, or spider angiomas, can appear on the skin as a result of liver damage. These small, bright-red spots can be a sign of cirrhosis, a serious condition in which the liver becomes damaged. If you notice spider angiomas, it’s important to see a doctor right away.

Liver disease is a severe medical condition that can have a considerable impact on an individual’s overall health. If you suspect that you may be experiencing liver damage, it’s crucial to seek prompt medical attention. To ensure proper diagnosis and treatment for liver disease, it is crucial to seek guidance from a trusted healthcare partner. An expert caregiver can evaluate your condition and recommend suitable treatment options based on the underlying cause and extent of liver

damage. Depending on the situation, the caregiver may recommend lifestyle changes such as quitting alcohol or losing weight, which can help slow or even reverse liver damage. In more severe cases, medications or surgery may be required

to treat the underlying condition or prevent further damage. Early detection and appropriate treatment by an expert caregiver can effectively manage many types of liver disease, enabling you to lead a healthier and more fulfilling life.

(The author is a Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)