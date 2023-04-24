Drinking RO water? You are at risk of Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is an essential vitamin for humans. This vitamin plays a crucial role in the function and development of brain and nerve cells. A new study conducted by the SSG Hospital has revealed that people who consume purified water through Reverse Osmosis (RO), are more likely to suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency.

According to the study, RO water consumption is an emerging risk factor as cobalt gets removed through the RO system. According to scientists, cobalt is an essential component of vitamin B12.

The study also revealed that vegetarians and people with an unnatural dark complexion are also at risk of developing Vitamin B12 deficiency.

During the study, the scientists enrolled 160 patients with B12 deficiency and 160 patients with B12 within normal limit were included. The study was led by Dr. Sangita V Patel, additional professor at Department of Community Medicine of Baroda Medical College.

Reportedly, the team of researchers carried out multivariate analysis to confirm the risk factors affecting Vitamin B12 deficiency using logistic regression model. The scientists found that Those who used RO water for drinking experienced 3.61 higher odds of vitamin B12 deficiency compared to controls.

According to the researchers, there are three possible reasons behind adverse health effects of consuming demineralised water. The RO system removes cobalt, reduced absorption of of vitamin B12 available in diet due to low mineralized water leads to chronic atrophic gastritis and the RO system also removes microorganisms responsible for “endogenous production of Vitamin B12 directly or indirectly.

“The longer the duration of RO water consumption, the more likely the possibility of developing vitamin B12 deficiency, the study revealed. Dr. Patel also revealed that B12 deficiency can cause unnatural skin darkening and even hyperpigmentation.