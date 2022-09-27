Drinking coffee can lead to longer lifespan, study reveals

Scientists have found that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked to a longer lifespan and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with avoiding coffee. The findings of the study were published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology on Tuesday. While conducting the study the scientists examined the data on ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties.

“In this large, observational study, ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee were associated with equivalent reductions in the incidence of cardiovascular disease and death from cardiovascular disease or any cause. The results suggest that mild to moderate intake of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle,” said study author Professor Peter Kistler of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, Melbourne, Australia in a statement.

However, there is little information on the impact of different coffee preparations on heart health and survival. While conducting this study the scientists examined the associations between types of coffee and incident arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease which include coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure, and ischaemic stroke, and death using data from the UK Biobank, which recruited adults between 40 and 69 years of age.

Around 450,000 participated in the study and they were free of arrhythmias or other cardiovascular diseases at baseline.

“The median age was 58 years and 55.3% were women. Participants completed a questionnaire asking how many cups of coffee they drank each day and whether they usually drank instant, ground (such as cappuccino or filtered coffee), or decaffeinated coffee. They were then grouped into six daily intake categories, consisting of none, less than one, one, two to three, four to five, and more than five cups per day. The usual coffee type was instant in 198,062 (44.1%) participants, ground in 82,575 (18.4%), and decaffeinated in 68,416 (15.2%). There were 100,510 (22.4%) non-coffee drinkers who served as the comparator group,” the scientists said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Coffee drinkers were compared to non-drinkers for the incidence of arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease, and death, after adjusting for age, sex, ethnicity, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea, smoking status, and tea and alcohol consumption. Moreover, the results of the study was obtained from medical records and death records and the median follow up was 12.5 years.

“A total of 27,809 (6.2%) participants died during follow up. All types of coffee were linked with a reduction in death from any cause. The greatest risk reduction seen with two to three cups per day, which compared to no coffee drinking was associated with a 14%, 27% and 11% lower likelihood of death for decaffeinated, ground, and instant preparations, respectively,” the scientists said on Tuesday.

The scientists also found that cardiovascular disease was diagnosed in 43,173 (9.6%) participants during follow-up. It is noteworthy that all coffee subtypes were associated with a reduction in incident cardiovascular disease.

Interestingly, the lowest risk was observed with two to three cups a day, which compared to abstinence from coffee was associated with a 6%, 20%, and 9% reduced likelihood of cardiovascular disease for decaffeinated, ground, instant coffee, respectively.

“Caffeine is the most well-known constituent in coffee, but the beverage contains more than 100 biologically active components. It is likely that the non-caffeinated compounds were responsible for the positive relationships observed between coffee drinking, cardiovascular disease and survival. Our findings indicate that drinking modest amounts of coffee of all types should not be discouraged but can be enjoyed as a heart healthy behaviour,” Professor Kistler said in a statement.

