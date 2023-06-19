Did you know that hair dye can increase your risk for Bladder Cancer?

By Dr. Srivatsa Narasimha

In our pursuit of maintaining a youthful appearance and countering the effects of aging, many individuals turn to the use of hair dyes as a cosmetic solution. However, it is imperative that we acknowledge and address the potential risks associated with hair dye usage, particularly when it comes to the specific correlation between black hair dyes and the development of bladder cancer. Extensive research conducted in 2013 shed light on the presence of certain chemical components, notably aromatic amines, in black hair dyes that have been linked to an elevated risk of bladder cancer. These chemicals have the ability to permeate the scalp, enter the bloodstream, and potentially inflict harm upon the delicate cells of the bladder.

The realm of bladder cancer treatment, encompasses a myriad of medical interventions, and the efficacy of treatment, including cure or remission rates, hinges upon critical factors such as cancer stage, type, and the overall health of the individual. Notably, one remarkable breakthrough in the field of surgical treatment is Robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), that provides both patients and surgeons with benefits such as expedited recovery times, minimal scarring, higher precision, minimized blood loss, and augmented visual acuity.

The Chemical Connection

Hair dyes are made up of a numerous chemical constituents, some of which have been identified as carcinogenic. Aromatic amines and ammonium compounds have been known to cause bladder cancer. When one uses hair dyes containing these chemicals, they tend to leach into the skin and adhere to the hair shaft, even after they are washed off. The compounds then permeate the barrier of the scalp when we sweat , and enter the bloodstream. Since the sole method of excretion of these compounds is through urine, they eventually accumulate within the bladder, propelled by their innate affinity for this organ. Intriguingly, the acidic nature of the inner lining of the bladder exacerbates the irritative potential of the ammonium compounds, thereby leading to the onset of bladder cancer.

In addition to the association with bladder cancer, hair dyes have also been linked to various skin conditions. Aromatic amines, found in certain hair colors and fragrances, as well as hair sprays, have been implicated in the development of bladder cancer. Furthermore, individuals who use hair dyes have reported experiencing adverse skin reactions, dermatitis, skin lesions, and even autoimmune disorders. These effects have been observed in patients without any pre-existing health conditions, underscoring the potential risks associated with the usage of hair dyes.

Symptoms and Risk Factors

It is important to note that while hair dye usage represents a significant risk factor for bladder cancer, other factors such as tobacco exposure, chronic infections, chronic bladder irritation, and exposure to certain dyes used in various industries can also contribute to the development of this disease. Symptoms include a burning sensation while urinating, recurrent urinary tract infections, and obstructive uropathy, where the tumor blocks the urinary openings, potentially resulting in kidney failure. Hematuria, the presence of blood in the urine, particularly if painless but persistent, is the most common indicator. If the patient suffers from chronic UTIs (Urinary tract infections) should reach out to their doctors for timely treatment to minimize the risk of bladder cancer. Bladder stones should also be treated in time to avoid bladder cancer. Early detection and prompt treatment of bladder cancer rely on recognizing its symptoms. It is extremely crucial to get screened in case any symptoms show for a prolonged period.

Treatment and surgical options

The treatment spectrum for bladder cancer encompasses various approaches, depending on the stage of the disease. In the initial stages, endoscopic surgeries can be performed, utilizing the body’s natural urethral opening to remove cancerous tissue from the bladder wall. Pathological examination of the excised tissue determines the extent of cancer spread, allowing for the preservation of the bladder in select cases through intra-vesical therapy. However, more advanced cases may necessitate a radical cystectomy, a major surgical procedure.

Robotic-assisted surgeries with systems like da Vinci, is a refined and less invasive alternative for cystectomies. Providing a significant advantage in treatment to the patient and surgeon, robotic surgery offers improved ergonomics, enhanced precision, and superior visualizations. By employing smaller incisions, minimizing blood loss, and reducing postoperative pain, robotic-assisted surgery facilitates a speedier recovery and faster return to daily activities for patients. Pain during surgery is also considered a significant morbidity factor in this particular surgery and with the help of robotic-assisted surgery, this is kept to a minimum. Moreover, patients often find it easier to adapt to their neo-bladders, resulting in an improved quality of life following surgery.

As the popularity of hair dye usage continues to rise, it is imperative to remain aware of the potential risks associated with these products, including their link to bladder cancer. While complete avoidance of hair dyes may be the safest course of action, individuals should make informed decisions about their cosmetic choices and consider alternative options, such as embracing natural hair color. By comprehending the symptoms, risk factors, and available treatment options for bladder cancer, individuals can take proactive steps towards safeguarding their health and overall well-being.

(The author is a Consultant Uro-Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)