Debunking myths about birth control pills, condoms, and other contraception

By Pranay Jivrajka

Myths associated with health issues are highly prevalent and often shared as medical facts. People mostly fail to differentiate between myths and truths. Some of these myths are around issues which are discussed behind closed doors such as sexual health and contraception. Incidentally, these myths are even spread by well-read close family members, relatives, and friends. Increasing awareness and dispelling myths about the various methods of contraception such as condoms, birth control pills, etc. can empower adults to make better reproductive health choices.

Importance of contraception

Though knowledge about contraception is almost universal in India amongst the married population, there is a lack of access to accurate information among the youth. Also, the lack of a supportive environment, social stigma, concerns about side effects and fears about ineffectiveness can hinder the use of contraceptives.

Reliable information about contraceptive methods is critical to the health of all adults. Adoption of appropriate contraceptive methods helps in the prevention of undesired pregnancies and decreases maternal ill-health and pregnancy-related deaths. Moreover, risks associated with early childbearing, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and unsafe abortion can also be avoided. Though various contraceptive methods are available, a one-size-fits-all approach is not recommended. Consulting a doctor to know which method is best suited for you is the first step.

Busting common myths

Let’s debunk some of the popular myths around contraception to help maintain sexual health and well-being.

MYTH: Birth control pills cause weight gain

FACT: This is incorrect. Women of reproductive age may gain weight over time whether they use contraception or not. Studies have failed to find any correlation between contraceptive pills and weight gain.

MYTH: Pulling out during intercourse will prevent pregnancy

FACT: Pulling out may seem like a good option, however, precum can contain enough semen to lead to pregnancy. Hence, it is necessary to use some form of contraception during intercourse.

MYTH: Birth control pills can cause infertility

FACT: Birth control pills have reversible effects. Once the pills are stopped, the body resumes its natural reproductive function, even if birth control pills have been taken for years.

MYTH: Tracking the menstrual cycle can help avoid pregnancy

FACT: While this might work for some, it largely depends on regular menstrual cycles. This means that one has to keep a track of bodily functions which may impact the cycle such as fluctuations in hormones, body temperature, and physical stress and illnesses. For example, nearly 8.2% to 22.5% of Indian women suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) which commonly presents with irregular menstrual cycles.

MYTH: Intercourse during the menstrual cycle cannot result in pregnancy

FACT: It is indeed possible to get pregnant due to unprotected sex during menstruation. This is primarily because the body might release the egg before time. Also, the sperm can survive in a woman’s body for at least 7 days after sex.

MYTH: Contraceptive pills can cause cancer

FACT: While cancer prevention is a large part of a woman’s sexual health, birth control pills do not accelerate the chances of cancer. In fact, they decrease the risk of endometrial and ovarian cancer.

MYTH: All contraceptive pills increase the chances of blood clots

FACT: The risk of blood clots is substantially higher in pregnancy compared to the use of contraceptive pills. However, some factors that increase the risk of blood clots in those who take contraceptive pills include the use of tobacco, obesity, hypertension, age (>35 years), and the presence of certain hereditary blood disorders.

MYTH: Contraceptives are 100% effective in preventing pregnancies

FACT: No type of contraception is 100% effective. Moreover, if used incorrectly, contraception is less effective at preventing pregnancy.

MYTH: Contraception is not required during breastfeeding

FACT: Breastfeeding is not an effective contraceptive method. A woman can still get pregnant and should adopt a safe form of contraception after a discussion with the gynaecologist.

MYTH: Condoms reduce pleasure

FACT: Thinner condoms can help enhance pleasure. Condoms can also help prolong sexual intercourse, ultimately increasing sexual pleasure.

Education and awareness

With sex education taking a backseat in the country, such myths and misconceptions go uncontested and can result in harmful consequences. Hence, it is important to consult a doctor to maintain a healthy sexual life and to be aware of one’s bodily needs. A little bit of caution can go a long way.

(The author is a Founder and CEO, Allo Health. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)