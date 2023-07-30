Contact lenses may come up with their own set of concerns – Here’s how to take care of your eyes

Contact lenses are in the news, but for some wrong reasons. According to new research in the US, testing of 18 popular kinds of contact lenses found extremely high levels of organic fluorine, a marker of perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFAS) or ‘forever chemicals’, in each.

PFAS are a class of about 14,000 chemicals used to make thousands of consumer products resist water, stains and heat. They are called ‘forever chemicals’ because they do not naturally break down, and they are linked to cancer, foetal complications, liver disease, kidney disease, autoimmune disorders and other health issues, a recent report in The Guardian noted.

Meanwhile, a TikToker named Doug, who gained widespread attention on social media when he revealed that he had worn the same pair of contact lenses continuously for three years, ended up developing permanent astigmatism and experiencing ‘build up’ behind his eyelids, as per reports.

Even though Doug eventually recovered after a year of exclusively wearing glasses, the incident put the focus on contact lenses once again.

For your eyes only

Contact lenses are almost like a life saviour since not having to wear glasses makes everyday life so much better. But according to experts, there are some concerns or conditions related to wearing them that the user must take note of.

“Contact lenses have been very liberating for users of glasses. In wide use since the early 1970s, they were adopted mainly for better cosmesis, a wider field of vision, especially the peripheral, reducing glare and problems of fogging or clouding, as it happens with glasses. Daily contact lenses were introduced in the 1980s and literally changed the lives of people. Even though contact lenses have been touted to be a very good example of better cosmesis, they are not without problems,” says Dr Deepali Garg Mathur, principal consultant—ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi.

One of the common problems include red eye due to irritation with the lens or dryness as contact lenses are mainly hygroscopic. “That is, they tend to absorb your own tears and create a dry milieu, thereby exposing you to an increased risk of infection,” explains Dr Mathur, adding: “On long-standing use of contact lenses, which act like a foreign body, we can develop papules in the upper lid or giant papillary conjunctivitis, also known as GPC. Long-standing users and those who use contact lenses for way beyond the limited time can develop eye ulcers and corneal vascularisation.”

There have now been reports that sleeping while wearing contacts may cause serious harm. Reports indicate that such behaviour increases the likelihood of eye infections, potentially resulting in permanent corneal damage and vision loss. “Corneal infections, specifically microbial keratitis, become more than five times more probable when contacts are worn overnight, irrespective of lens type (soft, hard, decorative or prescription). Even occasional or accidental sleeping with lenses heightens the risk of infection,” says Dr Saurabh Varshney, senior consultant, ophthalmology, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi.

Normally, your eyes are safeguarded against infection by tears, which introduce new fluid and oxygen as you blink, maintaining the health of the cornea. “However, contact lenses snugly covering the cornea hinders the natural defence mechanisms. When lenses are worn during sleep, the corneas receive even less tear fluid, as blinking is absent, limiting the opportunity for tears to mix with the fluid beneath the lenses and flush out microbes,” says Dr Varshney.

Furthermore, sleeping with contacts or wearing them for extended periods significantly reduces corneal oxygenation, potentially damaging the cornea’s surface and hindering its cell regeneration. “This diminished oxygen supply creates an environment where bacteria can thrive and develop into infections over an extended duration,” the doctor adds.

A different point of view

If not contact lenses, can LASIK or lasik, commonly referred to as laser eye surgery or laser vision correction, be an alternative solution? Yes, says Dr Priyanka Singh, consultant and eye surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi. “It is an effective solution in place of using glasses or contact lenses. Some complications are associated with LASIK and thus your eye doctor recommends a thorough pre-LASIK work-up to clearly rule out any conditions that complicate the surgery. After a patient is fit for LASIK surgery, the chances of getting complications are almost nil,” she explains.

A few patients may develop dry eyes after LASIK surgery that improves within one or two months.

The cost of LASIK surgery may be anywhere between `30,000 and `40,000 for both eyes, which may increase up to `90,000 depending upon the advances in LASIK machines, adds Dr Singh.

But are there any risks involved with LASIK surgery? According to Dr Rinky Anand Gupta, senior consultant, eye care/ophthalmology, Max Hospital, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, UP, loss of eyesight as a consequence of complications is uncommon. “However, there may be some LASIK side effects, including dry eyes and transient vision issues like glare. Few individuals consider them to be a persistent issue because they often go away after a few weeks or months,” she adds.

According to Dr Mathur of Max Multi Speciality Centre, an important takeaway is that most people who are contact lens users tend to abuse contact lenses in terms of the duration of use, in terms of extending it beyond the expiry date and in terms of not using lubricants. “So, those who are not careful with their contact lenses might as well get LASIK done, but those who can stick to the regimen, contact lenses are equally a viable option to LASIK,” she adds.

Clear vision

Eat healthy and well, if you want to take care of your eye health, experts say. “Starting with the food you eat will promote good eye health. Age-related vision issues including cataracts, macular degeneration, and night blindness may be prevented by consuming nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, zinc, and vitamins C and E,” says Dr Gupta of Max Hospital, Vaishali.

Quitting smoking is another. “It increases your risk of developing macular degeneration, cataracts and damage to your optic nerve, among many other medical conditions,” she adds.

Here are some other things, as per Dr Gupta, to take note of for eye health care and for maintaining good eyesight:

* Wear sunglasses: Your risk of cataracts and macular degeneration increases with excessive UV exposure.

* Use safety eyewear: Wear safety glasses or protective eyewear if you work with dangerous or airborne chemicals.

* Look away from the computer screen (follow the 20:20:20 rule).

* Visit your eye doctor regularly.

Checklist

* Always wash and rinse your hands thoroughly before handling your lenses

* Clean your lenses after removal

* Use only the recommended solutions for cleaning, rinsing and soaking of lenses

* Clean your lens storage case in warm soapy water at least once a week

* If you drop a lens, clean and rinse before reapplying— better to avoid dropping the lens

* Regular and complete blinking will keep the lens moist and clean

* Consult your eyecare practitioner immediately if you experience any unexplained redness, persistent pain, discomfort, change in vision, light sensitivity or unusual eye secretions

* Discard all solutions one month after opening, even if there is some still remaining

* Use swimming goggles when swimming with contact lenses

* Don’t wear lenses when you are not well or when eye is red

* Cosmetics and eye make-up should be applied after inserting lenses. Apply eye make-up on the outer lid margin only, not inside

(Courtesy: Dr Santosh Bhide, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune)