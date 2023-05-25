Colgate to focus on teeth nourishment with its new campaign

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited recently launched a new campaign focusing on ‘Teeth Nourishment’ for its Strong Teeth toothpaste. According to Grand View Research, the global oral care market size was valued at USD 33.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 530 million children population suffer from tooth decay of primary teeth. Major players of the oral care segment such as Colgate-Palmolive Company and Procter & Gamble have adopted various initiatives to spread awareness regarding oral hygiene both for children and adults, which is leading to an increase in the demand for oral care products, the report revealed.

With this latest campaign, the brand is building a completely new narrative in the category by spotlighting the importance of nourishment of teeth.

Highlighting the importance of oral care, Gunjit Jain, Vice President Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India told Financial Express.com: “While several households did not use toothpaste a decade ago, now 100% of India’s households buy and use a toothpaste, in urban and in rural markets. This is huge! Very few categories can boast of 100% household penetration in this country. But what has not changed is that people still perceive oral care to be about oral cleaning. There is still work to be done to move oral care from ‘oral cleaning’ to ‘oral health and beauty’.”

Jain also highlighted that the high prevalence of oral problems disorders, particularly tooth decay and periodontal disease, is one of the biggest challenges in India.

According to the WHO, over 95 percent of adults in India have dental caries, and over 50 percent of adults have periodontal disease.

“Additionally, there is a lack of awareness among the general population on the importance of oral health, the need for regular dental checkups and what impact it has on the overall health of an individual,” he added.

Jain also maintained that the coronavirus pandemic has also adversely affect oral care and hygiene in India as people dental services were halted during the initial days.

Now that clinics have opened again, we would highly urge people across age groups to schedule their regular check-ups with dentists, he said.

“For almost 50 years, our flagship program, Bright Smiles Bright Futures (BSBF) has reached out to children across the country to generate awareness and inculcate good oral health habits. Till date, we’ve touched over 170 million children nationwide and continue to go strong,” he added.