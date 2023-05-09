Childhood Myopia : Epidemiology , risk factors and prevention

By Dr Pradeep Sharma

Myopia is simply the inability to see objects at a distance – for eg a black board or a traffic signal. The solution is simple: get an eye test and wear spectacles. But if vision problems are left undiagnosed or untreated, they can have lasting effects on a child’s eye health, schooling and confidence engaging in normal activities.

The prevalence of myopia in children aged 5–17 years varies globally and is the highest in Asians (+18.5%), followed by Hispanics (13.2%), African Americans (6.6%), and Caucasians (4.4%). In a recent India study among children in Tamil Nadu, it was observed that myopia prevalence in the age group of 5 -15 years has grown from 4.4% in 1999 to 21.9% in 2019(1), and which is now at almost 25% (1A). Ophthalmologists and eye care professionals across the country are seeing more and more children walking into their practice with either higher levels of myopia when tested for the first time or large jumps in their existing prescriptions – COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in fewer hours spent playing outdoors and more time (around 6 -7 hours) doing near work indoors – these factors have had an impact on the vision of our children.

We all know that the younger a child develops myopia, the higher are the potential risks for the child’s eye health. high myopia is -6.00D or greater. High myopia is a concern because it can lead to serious complications. Complications related to high myopia include:

Posterior subcapsular cataracts

Glaucoma

Myopic macular degeneration

Retinal detachment

Myopic strabismus

The exact cause of near sightedness is not fully understood, but there are a number of known risk factors.

Genetics – If one parent has myopia, the child’s risk for myopia is three times greater. If both parents are near sighted (myopic), the child’s risk for myopia is double that.

Environmental factors – There is strong evidence that not spending enough time outdoors is related to the onset of myopia. Parents should encourage their kids to spend around 2 hours a day outside in natural daylight.

Visual habits – There is also evidence that prolonged near work may lead to myopia. Near work is any task that requires close visual focus, like reading and using digital devices. Holding books or digital screens too close to the eyes for long periods . Parents should encourage their kids to take frequent vision breaks during near work. This is also known as the 20-20-20 rule. “

If you believe that your child is at risk ensure that they get regular eye exams

First eye exam at 6 months

Next exam between ages 3 and 5

Third exam when starting first grade

Annual exams throughout school

If the myopia is progressing, early interventions are critical. It is very important to slow myopia progression before high myopia develops. Single-vision glasses and contact lenses are usually the first line of correction for myopia. But these standard lenses are not effective in controlling myopia progression. Discuss “Myopia Management” with your Doctor or Eye care professional – there are specially designed Myopia Control spectacle lenses like Stellest with H.A.L.T(2) technology which is clinically proven to slow down Myopia progression by 67% on average, compared to single vision lenses, when worn 12 hours a day (3) . Other options include Low dose Atropine eye drops but they need to be used every day for a minimum period of 6 months – 2 yrs on the advice of your doctors. Some children do not respond well to medicine over a long period of use and it can have its own disadvantages. There are also overnight contact lenses called Ortho-K which come with their own advantages and challenges.

Follow up visits for children with progressive Myopia is a must – based on the Myopia management method you choose you will need to meet the Ophthalmologist every 3 – 6 months. This helps the doctor to monitor the Myopia progression and make changes necessary to ensure minimal progression. Also for parents that are looking at correction through LASIK in the future please remember that if the power is beyond -6.00D – this operation is not feasible.

Every dioptre of control improves the quality of life of your child – let’s all get together and create Myopia awareness today, so that we are less myopic (short sighted) about Myopia!

(The author is a Ex-Professor, AIIMS, Director Strabismus Pediatric and Neuro-Ophthalmology Services, Centre for Sight, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)