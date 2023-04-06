Cesarean Section: Procedure, risks and recovery

By Dr Jayashree Nagaraj Bhasgi

Not all women who are in labour will deliver vaginally. There are a certain percentage of women who end up having a cesarean section for various reasons. World wide the incidence of cesarean section rates have continued to increase from 7% in 1990 to almost 30% today and it continues to rise.

Cesarean section is a surgery needed when normal delivery is not possible -when the mother is not progressing in labour and when the baby and mother develop some problems during labour to reduce the vaginal delivery related risks to the baby and the mother. It is performed by making a cut in the lower part of mother ‘s abdomen after spinal anaesthesia is given then the uterus is opened and the baby is delivered.

The uterus and the abdomen are then stitched back. If someone requests for a family planning operation it can be performed same time. Majority of women have an un eventful surgery and recovery only few cases may have minor complications which can be treated easily and very very few have fatal complications.

Possible complications are:

excessive bleeding from the uterine cavity, from the blood vessels around the uterus or from the abdominal wall.

Injures to surrounding structures like intestines, Urinary bladder or ureter.

Possible injury to the baby

numbness in the wound area for nearly six months

Wound infection , Urinary infection

Delayed healing of the wound

Development of clots in the legs which can travel to the lungs known as pulmonary embolism which is fatal

anaesthesia complications like post spinal headache

Delayed complications are persistence of pain for longer time ,hernia formation of the wound, breast abscess, scar endometriosis , increased incidence of cesarean section in next pregnancy etc

Recovery is usually smooth and takes about 6 to 8 weeks. During this healing period the patient has to get plenty of rest, eat nutritious diet , avoid strenuous activities for better wound healing. Sleep is usually disturbed as the baby keeps one awake . It’s good to get sleep while the baby is sleeping. Newborn care is very demanding and it’s better to have help from Spouse

Partner Family or friends.

The cesarean wound has to be kept clean and dry.

Sweating in that area can lead to infection bacterial and fungal. Any changes in the wound or if running temperature one needs to reach out to her doctor.

Medications prescribed for pain to be taken on time Bleeding and discharge from the vagina is common for three to four weeks

Breast should be emptied after every feed so that one does not develop lumps and abscess and emptying breast also promotes fresh milk formation.

The correct technique for breast feeding should be learnt to help prevent cracked nipples

Constipation is a very common problem Post delivery. Taking plenty of fluids,fruits and fibre rich diet is good to avoid this problem

Exercising can be resumed after 6 weeks

Processing of thoughts and emotions will help prevent post partum blues.

Spacing in between pregnancies for two years is recommended to help the mother take good care of herself to heal well and then her body is ready for another pregnancy and also that the first baby can be breast fed for two years.

(The author is a Senior Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore.)