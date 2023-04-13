Centrum launches specialised nutritious gummies in India

Centrum on Wednesday announced that it has now expanded into a new line of high science supplements for varied benefits in a flavourful gummy format – ‘Benefit Blends’ in India. The multivitamin brand which is a part of Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) entered the Indian market in September last year.

In an interaction with Financial Express.com, Garima Gupta, Vitamins & Mineral Supplements Lead, Indian Subcontinent at Haleon said that the new range of Benefit Blends comprises of five variants namely Centrum Immune Defence Gummy, Centrum Sleep and Refresh Gummy, Centrum Digestive Balance Gummy for adults and Centrum Kids Immune Fuel, and Centrum Kids Growth Fuel for kids.

The company claims that the brand is trying to recognise the emerging nutrition gaps Indian consumers face daily due to their hectic lifestyle. The new specialised nutrition range is 100 per cent vegetarian, by-nature gluten free and non-habit forming, the company claimed.

‘Centrum Sleep & Refresh’ gummies help in enhancing sleep quality. ‘Centrum Digestive Balance’ gummies with probiotic and prebiotic, has ingredients which support digestion and gut health. Meanwhile, ‘Centrum Immune Defence’ gummies formulated with clinically proven Well-mune Beta-glucan along with Vitamin C and Zinc work with the body’s defences to support immunity.

The company has also launched ‘Centrum Kids Immune Fuel’ which is a daily nutritional gummy rich in Vitamin C and Zinc to help strengthen the immune system in kids, available in a tasty strawberry flavour. ‘Centrum Kids Growth Fuel’ made with Calcium and vegetarian source of Vitamin D source supports the child’s physical growth, development, and overall wellbeing, available in tasty chocolate flavour.

“Keeping in mind the modern lifestyle and challenges that come with it, Benefit Blends have scientifically studied ingredients which will help in improving one’s long-term health and wellbeing. These tasty and nutritious gummies have the right blend of nutrients suitable for Indian consumers focused on proactive, well-balanced nutrition for adults and children. These supplements, specially tailored for Indian consumers, are set to revolutionize how we care for our nutrition,” Gupta said in a statement.

Centrum’s new range of Benefit Blends is available on leading online platforms like Amazon, 1Mg, Flipkart and Pharm-easy and also in select pharmacies.

“Centrum is the World’s most clinically studied Multivitamin. At the heart of Benefit Blends is Centrum’s 40 years of expertise in nutrition, which has been carefully distilled into each and every supplement. Benefit Blends is an ideal support system to meet one’s health and wellness goals. The launch is a testimony to our commitment to making self-care more achievable, inclusive, and sustainable. Centrum is one of the company’s many category-leading brands globally, empowering millions of people to take ownership of their everyday health,” Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing for India Subcontinent at Haleon said in a statement.

In recent years, gummies are gaining recognition and popularity. As at 2020, the global gummies market was valued at $16.28 billion growing at a CAGR of 12.6% until 2030. Experts point out that in India, there has been a steady growth in the gummies market, especially since the advent of COVID-19.