Catalysing Habit Changes: Nutraceutical approaches to managing stress and anxiety

By Dr. Vivek Srivastava

The 21st century has brought with it a global crisis in mental health. Across the world, millions of people are grappling with stress and anxiety, conditions that can have profound and long-lasting effects on physical and mental well-being. According to the World Health Organization, more than 264 million people worldwide suffer from anxiety disorders and allied stress issues. Stress, defined as the body’s response to a perceived threat or challenge, is a natural part of life.

Anxiety, on the other hand, is a more generalized feeling of unease or apprehension that can arise without a clear cause. Both stress and anxiety are characterized by a range of physiological responses, including increased heart rate, sweating, and muscle tension. However, when these responses become chronic, they can have serious consequences for health, including an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and other chronic illnesses.

Traditional pharmacology has long been the standard approach for managing stress and anxiety, but its side effects can be debilitating. In response, many people are turning to alternative approaches, such as nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals are food or food-derived supplements that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. They have been found to be effective in managing stress and anxiety without the negative side effects of pharmaceuticals.

Nutraceuticals are classified into four main groups based on their chemical composition and natural source, including nutrient-based, herb-based, fibre-based, and supplement-basedWith the increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of natural products and the rising demand for organic options, the nutraceutical market is growing rapidly.

Nutraceuticals can indeed be effective in managing stress and anxiety, making them a promising approach to this global health challenge.

Nutraceutical Approaches to Stress and Anxiety

Nutraceuticals have emerged as an effective alternative approach to managing stress and anxiety by modulating the body’s response to external stimuli. It works by reducing inflammation, improving gut health, and regulating neurotransmitter levels in the brain. One of the most effective nutraceuticals for managing stress and anxiety is omega-3 fatty acids. These can be found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, and have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body and improve brain function, ultimately reducing symptoms of stress and anxiety. Probiotics, found in fermented foods such as yogurt and kefir, can improve gut health, which has been linked to improved mood and reduced anxiety.

Adaptogens, such as ashwagandha and Rhodiola, are also helpful in managing stress by regulating cortisol levels and helping the body cope with stress. Due to the presence of steroidal withanolides present in the root of the ashwagandha plant, it exhibits immunomodulatory, anti- inflammatory, and most importantly, adaptogenic properties. This plant provides potent nutritional support to both the mind and the body, mitigating the harmful effects of stress and promoting appropriate adrenal function. Additionally, herbal supplements such as chamomile, valerian root, and passionflower have a calming

effect on the body and are often used as natural sleep aids. Lastly, vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, B, and magnesium play a crucial role in managing stress and anxiety.

It is also important to note that excess sugar intake must be avoided as sweets may make a person feel good on temporary basis due to enhanced blood sugar level but may aggravate the mood afterward when it falls. Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) can cause panic attacks because when the blood sugar is too low, it causes a stress response in the brain that increases adrenaline and cortisol. Therefore, it is important to include foods that will not have a rapid impact on blood sugar. Similarly, alcohol and caffeine both moisten the mood. Alcohol for the moment relaxes the human body and caffeine also

boosts energy temporarily, but the impact of both is short-term. Both aggravate mood swings, depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

To incorporate these nutraceuticals into our diets, we can try adding fatty fish to our meals, snacking on walnuts, drinking kefir or taking a probiotic supplement, incorporating adaptogenic herbs into our teas, and ensuring we are getting enough vitamins and minerals through a balanced diet or supplements. With their natural and holistic approach, nutraceuticals offer a promising solution for those looking to manage stress and anxiety without the use of pharmaceuticals.

Best Practices for Incorporating Nutraceuticals into a Stress and Anxiety Management Plan

Taking a comprehensive approach by combining nutraceuticals with other lifestyle changes such as exercise, meditation, and adequate sleep can enhance their effectiveness. It is crucial to choose high-quality and reputable products from trusted sources for any nutraceutical supplement and follow recommended dosages to avoid any potential adverse effects. Remember, more isn’t always better when it comes to nutraceuticals.

Since every individual’s needs and responses to nutraceuticals are unique, it is important to identify which nutraceuticals work best for an individual to achieve optimal results. However, it is always recommended to consult a healthcare professional who specializes in integrative medicine for suggestions tailored to the requirements before making adjustments to the overall healthcare plan. They can provide personalized recommendations based on an individual’s specific health status, medical history, and potential interactions with any existing medications or supplements.

A promising solution: Nutraceuticals

To sum up, nutraceuticals offer a promising alternative to traditional pharmacology for managing stress and anxiety. They are effective, have fewer side effects, and offer additional health benefits. Incorporating nutraceuticals into your everyday life can have positive ripple effects on overall health and well-being.

(The author is a Senior Vice President: Innovation -Business Strategy and Scientific Affairs, Zeon Lifesciences. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)