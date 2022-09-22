Breast Cancer – Prevention tips and busting myths

By Pooja Merani

What is breast cancer?

Cancer occurs when mutations take place in genes that regulate cell growth. The mutations allow the cells to divide and multiply in an uncontrolled way. Breast cancer is cancer that develops in breast cells. Typically, the cancer forms in either the lobules or the ducts of the breast. Lobules are the glands that produce milk, and ducts are the pathways that bring the milk from the glands to the nipple. Cancer can also occur in the fatty tissue or the fibrous connective tissue within your breast.

Myths & Facts Related to Breast Cancer

Myth:- Underwire bras cause breast cancer

Fact:-Underwire bras do not increase your risk of breast cancer. There have been some concerns that the wires in the cup of underwire bras may restrict the flow of lymph fluid in the breast causing toxins to build up in the area. There’s no scientific evidence linking bra type (including underwire bras), bra size, or breast size to a risk for breast cancer.

Myth:-Wearing a bra increases the risk of breast cancer.

Fact:- On the contrary, bra-related breast support reduces the risk of damage to fat tissue in the breast associated with vigorous physical activity, and decreases bothersome pain symptoms in women who are breastfeeding a baby. Think about men who can get breast cancer too and they don’t wear bras.

Myth:- Black Bra Causes Cancer.

Fact:-The color of your bra has nothing to do with breast cancer,And when it comes to wearing a bra while sleeping, it is advised to go to sleep without one. But that, again, has no connection to breast cancer.

Myth:- Only women get breast cancer.

Fact: Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but it is far more common in women.

Myth:- Silicone breast implants increase your chance of breast cancer.

Fact:– Silicone breast implants can cause formation of scar tissue in the breast, but several researchers have found that they have no connection with breast cancer risk and chances.

Breast Care Tips

Pick up the right bra– Do not wear a bra that is too tight and extremely uncomfortable. Get yourself the right size and the most comfortable bra. measure your breast size every year and buy the correct size of bra and replace the previous one.

Wear a Sport Bra during jogging – It is advisable to wear a sports bra during jogging of sports activity to prevent bouncing that can stretch the ligaments. This is the easiest breast health care tip that one can imply immediately.

Prevention Tips for Breast Cancer:-

Positive lifestyle change-Lifestyle changes that may reduce a person’s risk of breast cancer include:

Maintaining a healthy body weight: Keeping body weight within the healthy parameters and staying physically active throughout life.

Limiting sedentary behavior: Sitting or lying down for long periods, watching television, or other screen-based entertainment is associated with an increased risk of weight gain and obesity, which may contribute to increased breast cancer risk.

Breastfeeding following childbirth: There is strong evidence that breastfeeding decreases a woman’s risk of breast cancer. Experts suggest that the longer a person breastfeeds their baby, the greater their protection against breast cancer.

Eat a complete diet of your Fruits & Vegetables and Limit Alcohol : A healthy diet can help lower the risk of breast cancer. Try to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and limit alcohol. While moderate drinking can be good for the heart in older adults, even low levels of drinking can increase the risk of breast cancer. And with other risks of alcohol, avoiding it is the healthier choice overall.

Limit your smoking habits: For years we’ve known the health costs that come with smoking. Smoking can weaken the immune system, one of our bodies’ best defenses against cancer, and can damage or change a cell’s DNA, which can lead to the growth of a tumor. Quitting isn’t always easy. But it’s the best thing you can do for the sake of your own well-being.

Don’t wait for symptoms to appear. Getting screened for breast cancer can seem scary, but it is necessary to do so frequently to avert the risk of breast cancer. After the age of 25 every woman should consult a health care professional at least once every three years for risk reduction counseling and a clinical breast exam. At age 40, begin getting screened annually. If you have a personal family history or are at increased risk of breast cancer, all of this could be different for you. Talk to your health care professional about your risk and assess your options altogether.

Get your checkup done on a regular basis- Know your body so you know when it’s changing. Between regular screenings or exams, pay attention for the following:

If you observe a lump – a hard knot or thickening in the breast or under your arm, it is advisable to get a checkup done.

A change in the size or shape in your breastbreast- immediately contact your doctor if you feel changes in your breast’s appearance.

Nipple pain, tenderness or discharge, including bleeding – these are the most alarming signs.

Itchiness, soreness or rash on the nipple

A nipple turning inward – do not ignore it if you notice such changes.

A change in color and texture (dimpling, puckering or redness) – deemed the most prominent signs of early stages, and must be examined immediately.

(The author is COO Wacoal India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)