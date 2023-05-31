Breaking the addiction: decreasing the consequences of smoking and tobacco use

By Dr Mansi Sharma

Smoking and tobacco use are among the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide. Despite the well-known health risks associated with smoking and tobacco use, many people continue to smoke. In this article, we will discuss the nature of tobacco use, the risks associated with it, and strategies for quitting.

Tobacco use is a major public health problem in India, where an estimated 28.6% of adults (aged 15 years & above) use tobacco in some form. This includes smoking cigarettes, bidis, cigars, and hookahs, as well as using smokeless tobacco products like gutka, zarda, and khaini. E-cigarettes are a relatively new way of smoking. Also known as “vaping,” they are unsafe for young individuals, as they often contain nicotine and other harmful substances. They are harmful to health and not safe. Their use can lead to addiction and potential cigarette smoking later on. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the health risks associated with tobacco use, and the consequences can be deadly.

One of the most serious risks associated with tobacco use is cancer. Tobacco smoke contains over 70 known carcinogens, or cancer-causing agents. Tobacco use is responsible for approximately 30% of all cancer deaths worldwide. In India, tobacco use is responsible for a large percentage of cancer cases, including lung cancer, oral cancer, and throat cancer. Tobacco-related deaths in India are estimated to be above of 1.3 million per year. Out of these, one million are attributed to tobacco smoking and the rest to smokeless tobacco use.

In addition to cancer, tobacco use is also a major risk factor for heart disease and respiratory illnesses. Smoking damages the lining of the arteries, leading to atherosclerosis, or the buildup of plaque in the arteries. This can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and peripheral artery disease. Smoking also damages the lungs and can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a group of lung diseases that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. COPD makes it difficult to breathe and is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide.

Tobacco use also has a negative impact on reproductive health. It can cause infertility and impotence in men, and it can lead to complications during pregnancy, such as preterm delivery, low birth weight, and stillbirth.

Smoking not only harms the health of the smoker but also those around them who inhale the second-hand smoke. Second-hand tobacco smoke is the smoke emitted from the burning end of a cigarette or from other smoked tobacco products and the smoke exhaled by the smoker. Second-hand smoke can cause stroke, lung cancer, and heart diseases in adults. Infants and children who are exposed to tobacco smoke are also at an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome, respiratory infections, severe asthma, and slowed lung growth.The good news is that quitting smoking can greatly reduce your risk of these and other tobacco-related health problems. When you quit smoking, your body begins to heal itself immediately. Within just 20 minutes of quitting, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop. Within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal. Within 2-12 weeks, your circulation improves, and your lung function increases. Within 1-12 months coughing and shortness of breath decreases. Within 5 to 10 years after quitting, risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, and voice box (larynx) is reduced to half.

Quitting smoking is easy with help from some strategies. The first and most important step on your way to a tobacco free life is take this decision to quit tobacco. As nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco can make this quitting a challenge, here are some tips and tricks to help curb those cravings:

Get support: Tell your friends and family that you are quitting smoking and ask for their support. Consider joining a support group. You can contact the National Tobacco Quit Line Services at 1800 112 356 (toll free) for counseling and support. It’s best to consult your doctor/psychiatrist for advice and support.

Use nicotine replacement therapy (NRT): NRT can help reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings. This includes nicotine gum, patches, lozenges, inhalers, and nasal sprays.

Try medication: There are several medications that can help you quit smoking. These medications work by reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Use these only on the advice of your doctor or psychiatrist.

Avoid triggers: Identify your triggers, such as stress or certain social situations, and find ways to avoid or cope with them.

Practice self-care: Quitting smoking can be stressful, so make sure to take care of yourself during the process. This includes getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.

It is important to note that quitting smoking is not a one-time event, but a journey. Relapse is common, but it is important to keep trying and to never give up. Remember that quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health, and the benefits are worth the effort.

In conclusion, tobacco use is a major public health problem in India, with significant risks for cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses. Quitting smoking can greatly reduce your risk of these and other health problems, but it can be a challenge due to the highly addictive nature of nicotine. However, there are several strategies and resources available to help you break the addiction and improve your health. If you or someone you know is struggling with tobacco use, don’t hesitate to reach out for support. Breaking the addiction is possible, and the benefits are life changing.

(The author is a Consultant Thoracic Medical Oncology, RGCI New Delhi. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)