Blood cancer burden in India: Your 5 minutes can give someone a lifetime!

By Patrick Paul

Blood cancer is a type of cancer that affects the blood cells in the body. Normally, our body produces different types of blood cells, like red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. But in blood cancer, the production of these blood cells is disrupted, and abnormal blood cells start to grow in an uncontrolled way.

There are different types of blood cancer, but the most common ones are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. These cancers affect different types of blood cells and can spread to different parts of the body. Symptoms may include fatigue, weakness, fever, weight loss, and abnormal bleeding or bruising. The treatment for blood cancer depends on the type of cancer, stage, and overall health of the patient.

Blood cancer: A growing concern in India

Blood cancer is a significant health issue in India, with a high prevalence and mortality rate. Every 5 minutes, someone in India is diagnosed with blood cancer, and an estimated 70,000 people die every year because of blood cancer.

Leukemia is India’s most common type of blood cancer, accounting for over half of all cases. Lymphoma and Myeloma are also prevalent, with increasing incidence rates in recent years.

While the prevalence of these diseases is continual, it poses a serious concern to the lives of Indians. One of India’s many challenges in treating blood cancer is the lack of access to healthcare and cancer treatment facilities, especially in rural areas. Many patients may not receive a timely diagnosis or appropriate treatment due to financial constraints or limited access to medical care.

However, some recent advancements in blood cancer treatment have been made with newer and more effective drugs and therapies. Several public and private hospitals in India now offer advanced treatment in the form of stem cell transplants, which can significantly improve the survival rates of blood cancer patients.

Blood cancer can be a serious and life-threatening condition, but with proper treatment, many people can successfully manage the disease and live normal lives.

Role of a Stem Cell Transplant

Many patients suffering from blood cancer and other blood disorders need a stem cell transplant to survive. Stem cell transplants have turned out to be a significantly effective treatment for blood cancer as it involves replacing a patient’s damaged cells with healthy stem cells.

A successful blood stem cell transplant requires blood stem cells from an HLA-matched (Human Leukocyte Antigen) donor. When blood stem cells are obtained from a donor, they are infused into the patient via a transplant process. This infusion allows the stem cells to travel through the bloodstream and eventually find their way to the bone marrow, where they reside. These new blood stem cells increase in number and produce red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, replacing the patient’s diseased cells.

To undergo a stem cell transplant, patients need a stem cell donation from a matching HLA-type donor. While few patients can find donors within their families, most patients rely on the generosity of voluntary, unrelated stem cell donors. Ethnicity plays a significant role in finding a matching donor. Thus, the need for people of Indian ethnicity to register as stem cell donors is eminent as lakhs of patients await their lifesaving donors.

Why should you come forward?

Only 30% of patients diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder find a suitable matching donor within their families; the rest are required to find an unrelated donor. Ethnicity is important in one’s genetic makeup, so an Indian patient is most likely to find a matching donor within their community. However, only 0.04% of Indians are registered as stem cell donors. This means the chances of an Indian patient finding a matching unrelated donor are one in a million. This leaves thousands of Indian patients on a waitlist for years as they cannot find donors, mostly due to the lack of Indian representation on the worldwide stem cell database.

To become a potential stem cell donor, one must be a healthy adult and a citizen of India between 18 and 55 years old.

(The author is a CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)