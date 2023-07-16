Biting malaria with a vax: How will the anti-malaria vaccine bring down cases? Find out from experts

The world’s first malaria vaccine is being rolled out. How will this impact India? Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, says the focus of the vaccine allocation is on 12 countries to start with—Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone and Uganda. These countries have been selected based on their high need and the prevalence of malaria in their regions.

However, it is important to note that India is also significantly affected by malaria. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India accounted for approximately 4% of global malaria cases and 7% of malaria deaths in 2021. Therefore, the introduction of a malaria vaccine could potentially have a positive impact on India’s fight against malaria in the future if the vaccine proves to be effective and more doses become available.

The rollout of the malaria vaccine in Africa and its potential success in reducing severe malaria and child deaths could provide valuable insights and lessons that could inform future efforts to combat malaria in other regions, including India. The availability of a successful vaccine could also encourage further research and development in the field of malaria vaccines, leading to new options that could be applicable worldwide, including India.

How many deaths does India see as a result of malaria?

According to the WHO, India has a significant burden of malaria. In 2020, India accounted for approximately 46% of malaria cases reported in the southeast Asian region. However, it is important to note that the number of malaria-related deaths in India has significantly reduced in recent years due to various control measures and interventions. The WHO estimates that in 2020, India had approximately 7.6 million confirmed malaria cases. The number of malaria deaths in India has also decreased over the years. In 2019, India reported 53,850 malaria-related deaths, while in 2020, the number reduced to 22,772 deaths. These figures are subject to reporting and data collection limitations, and the actual number of cases and deaths may be higher. Additionally, malaria is endemic in certain regions, and the burden of the disease varies across states and districts. Efforts to combat malaria involve a range of interventions, including vector control measures, diagnosis, treatment and surveillance.

Will the vaccine give immunity against all types of parasites?

The malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01 vaccine, does not provide direct immunity against all types of mosquitoes. The vaccine specifically targets the Plasmodium falciparum parasite, which is the most common and deadly malaria parasite found in sub-Saharan Africa.

Malaria is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. There are different species of Anopheles mosquitoes, and some may carry different types of malaria parasites. The RTS,S/AS01 vaccine primarily focuses on protecting against Plasmodium falciparum, which is responsible for the majority of severe malaria cases in Africa. It is not designed to provide broad protection against other malaria parasite species or against all mosquito bites.

Should everyone take the vaccine? Is there any group of the population it is not suitable for?

The RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine is recommended for specific populations at high risk of malaria infection, such as children in endemic areas. The vaccine has undergone clinical trials and has been shown to be safe and effective in reducing severe malaria cases and deaths in kids.

However, like any vaccine, there may be contraindications or precautions for certain individuals or groups. It is essential to follow the guidance provided by health authorities and healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the availability and recommendations for the malaria vaccine may vary depending on the country or region. Local health authorities and organisations, such as the WHO, will provide specific guidelines on who should receive the vaccine and any contraindications or precautions associated with it.