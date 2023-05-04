Beyond the Surface: The hidden impact of mental health in the workplace

By Amrit Singh

In recent years, the conversation around mental health at workplaces has gained significant momentum, and rightly so. We have come to recognize that mental well-being is just as crucial as physical health, and this understanding must extend to our professional lives. In fact, studies have shown that poor mental health can have a significant impact on work productivity and performance.

For this reason, it is crucial for employers to recognize the importance of mental wellbeing in the workplace and take proactive steps to ensure the mental well-being of their employees. It is essential to understand the impact that mental health issues have on a significant portion of the workforce. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 15% of working-age adults were estimated to have a mental disorder in 2019. In the workplace, this can manifest in a number

of ways, such as increased stress levels, anxiety, depression, or burnout. Past incidents of mental illness, self-harm, and suicide have been linked to insufficient gender and identity sensitivity. If left unaddressed, these issues can lead to decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, and a higher turnover rate, all of which can have a significant impact on a company’s bottom line.

Impact on Well-being and Productivity

Why is mental health at the workplace important? The answer is simple: because our work environment significantly impacts our overall well-being and quality of life. Choosing a profession and career is one of the most significant decisions made in adulthood. It is a defining moment in the life and identity formation of a person. People spend a significant portion of their waking hours at work, which makes it necessary that this time is spent in an environment that nurtures and supports their overall wellbeing.

Mental wellbeing at the workplace, or the lack of it, can affect not only the individual but also their colleagues and the overall work environment. Employees who are experiencing mental health issues may be more likely to have conflicts with colleagues, be less productive, and have a negative attitude towards their work. This can, in turn, lead to a toxic work environment, lower morale, and a decrease in overall productivity. It is therefore essential that employers take proactive steps to address mental health issues in the workplace, not only for the individual’s sake but also for the good of the company as a whole.

When the pandemic struck, one of the key challenges faced by companies and the employees was the shift to remote work. While remote work can provide greater flexibility, it can also lead to increased stress and isolation for some employees. Working from home can blur the lines between work and personal life, making it challenging to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Additionally, remote work can exacerbate feelings of loneliness and social isolation, which can impact mental

wellbeing. On the other hand, the return to the office can also add stress for some employees, especially if they have become accustomed to remote work. Companies need to be aware of these challenges and provide support for employees transitioning back to the office.

Breaking Stigma, Building Strength

Promoting mental health in the workplace comes with great benefits for both – the employer and the employees. It leads to increased productivity and engagement. When employees feel valued and supported, they are more likely to be motivated, focused, and committed to their work. On the other hand, a toxic work environment that neglects mental wellbeing can lead to burnout, stress, and decreased productivity. By investing in mental health initiatives, companies can create an atmosphere where employees feel safe, supported, and motivated to perform at their best. A greater focus on mental health in the workplace also contributes to employee retention and loyalty. A positive work environment that prioritizes mental well-being creates a sense of belonging and loyalty among employees.

When people feel their well-being is genuinely valued, they are more likely to stay with an organization long-term. On the contrary, if concerns around mental wellness are ignored or dismissed, employees may seek opportunities elsewhere, leading to high turnover rates and increased costs for companies. Furthermore, fostering mental health in the workplace promotes inclusivity and diversity. Mental health issues do not discriminate; they can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, race, or

position. By sincerely addressing such concerns, organizations demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity and create a supportive environment for all employees. This inclusivity can lead to a diverse and dynamic workforce, fostering innovation and creativity.

Additionally, when we prioritize mental health in the workplace, we break down the stigma surrounding mental illness. By openly discussing mental wellness and implementing support systems, we send a powerful message that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but an act of strength. This can encourage employees to seek the support they need, ultimately leading to early intervention and better mental health outcomes.

Creating a Culture of Mental Health

So, what can employers do to support their employees’ mental health? To begin with, it is crucial to create a culture of openness and acceptance around mental wellness. This means encouraging employees to speak up if they are experiencing mental health issues, and providing them with resources and support to address these issues. Employers can also offer training and education about mental and emotional wellbeing for employees, to help them better understand and manage

their own wellness, as well as to recognize the signs of mental health issues in others. Employers can also provide resources and support for employees who are experiencing mental health issues. This can include access to counselling or therapy services, as well as time off to attend appointments or recover from such issues.

Employers can also provide flexible work arrangements or accommodations to help employees manage their wellbeing, such as allowing them to work from home or adjusting their workload. Employers can also include provisions for mental wellness in the employee health benefits. Last but not the least, employers can prioritize the prevention of mental health issues at the

workplace. This can include initiatives such as regular psychological check-ins, stress-reduction programs, and promoting work-life balance. By creating a work environment that prioritizes overall wellbeing, employers can help prevent mental health issues from arising in the first place, which can have a significant impact on the overall well-being and productivity of their workforce. In the post-pandemic world, several workplace trends related to mental health have emerged, with companies focusing on employee well-being more than ever before.

Companies are increasingly prioritizing mental health by providing resources, support, and policies that promote employee well-being. Additionally, employers are also customizing solutions for each employee, promoting a sense of belonging and inclusivity. HR and managers are becoming more sensitive to employee mentalhealth, developing wellness programs, and fostering healthy team discussions about both work and personal well-being. Moreover, companies are dedicating individuals to provide emotional support, troubleshoot team issues, and address workplace politics.

Mental health at the workplace is an issue that is too often overlooked, but one that is essential to address. By prioritizing mental wellbeing, employers can create a more positive and productive work environment, reduce absenteeism and turnover rates, and ultimately improve the bottom line. It is time to recognize the importance of mental wellness at workplaces and take proactive steps to support the employees’ wellbeing.

(The author is a Co-founder and CRO of Loop. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)