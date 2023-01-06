Beware women! You are 3 times more prone to spondylolisthesis

By Dr. Nikunj Mittal

Back pain is a very common problem among people of different age groups, especially for those who have long working hours. In most of the cases, it gets better with minimal care at home but persisting back pain can certainly be an indication of some major problem. Conditions like spondylolisthesis is a growing concern, especially among women.

Spondylolisthesis is a spinal disorder that produces pain in the lower back. It happens when one of the vertebrae falls out of place and collides with the vertebrae below it. It may exert pressure on a nerve, resulting in lower back or leg pain. In women, the risk of this chronic condition becomes three times higher as compared to men. This is due to many factors which also include gynecological aspects. Moreover, they have thinner bones than men and after a certain age, Estrogen, a hormone in women that protects bones decreases sharply. Some of the other major causes that increase the risk of spondylolisthesis in women include:

Pregnancy: Apart from hormonal changes, the spine also undergoes a lot of changes during pregnancy, and it is known as exaggerated lumbar lordosis. Most women experience lower back pain due to the increased pressure on the spine, which later escalates into spondylolisthesis. In case of pregnancy at the age of 40 years, women have a higher risk of this condition due to degrading bone density and higher BMI.

Obesity: After a certain age, it is natural to put on some weight. However, most women struggle to manage a healthy weight in the later stage of life and suffer from obesity. The risk of spondylolisthesis significantly increases as obesity puts pressure on the spine and results in the narrowing of disc space.

Menopause: Women, even before they reach the age of 40s start to lose their bone density. After reaching the age of 40 years, they may be around their perimenopausal period. Due to this, the estrogen levels start to decrease affecting the overall musculoskeletal system. This also increases the risk of spondylolisthesis.

Ignorance: Most women tend to prioritize their family’s health before their own. While taking care of others, they generally over-exert their own body and tend to ignore the initial signs of lower back pain which becomes chronic in the later stage of life. Hence, the risk of spondylolisthesis becomes higher in women.

Ways to manage

Although, it is completely inevitable to evade the risk of spondylolisthesis, but lifestyle modifications have a major role to play in reducing the risk factors even when the body is undergoing physical and hormonal changes. These include:

Exercise: It plays a key role in controlling spondylolisthesis. It is recommended to include all types of exercises like aerobics, weight management exercises, walking, yoga and jogging. It has been seen that the risk of low back pain in women who exercise at least 3 to 5 days a week is lower than those who don’t exercise.

Good Posture: Women should maintain good posture and try to keep their spine straight while sitting for long hours. They must also take small breaks in between and do some stretching.

Regular check-up: It is recommended to get regular check-ups done to identify any signs of spondylolisthesis. One ,must not avoid persisting back pain and consult a doctor on regular basis

Taking supplements: It is advisable to include Vitamin D and calcium supplements after the age of 30 years. However, this must be done after consulting a doctor

Weight management: t is encouraged that overweight women make serious attempts to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight.

(The author is a Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)