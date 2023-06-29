scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Beware of these illnesses during Monsoon; Know all about symptoms and treatments

According to experts, diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya and Typhoid are common diseases during the rainy season.

Written by Health Desk
Monsoon, monsoon season, monsoon diseases, symptoms, treatments, healthcare news,
Almost all of these present with a few common symptoms like fever, weakness and body ache. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

The monsoon is finally here to give us the much-needed respite from the scorching heat. Although the cool weather is calming, it is also the time of year when there is an increase in the incidences of several diseases.

Don’t worry! not all monsoon diseases are serious, however, if not treated in time, their severity may increase.

Also Read

Here is all you should be aware of when it comes to common monsoon illnesses:

  • Dengue
  • Chikungunya
  • Malaria
  • Typhoid
  • Influenza
  • Digestive system infections
  • Skin allergies and infection

Symptoms of monsoon-related diseases

According to experts, diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya and Typhoid are common diseases during the rainy season, and almost all of these present with a few common symptoms like fever, weakness and body ache.

Also Read
Also Read

How to prevent these monsoon-related diseases?

Although these diseases are common in monsoon, proper preventive steps can help you in lowering your risk. Here are some measures:

  • Regularly wash hands
  • Stay away from stagnant water
  • Cover your body
  • Cook food properly
  • Keep your surroundings clean
  • Use mosquito repellents
  • Always carry an umbrella or a raincoat to avoid getting wet in the rain
  • Dry yourself quickly if you get wet, and stay warm
  • Stay hydrated
  • Take vitamin supplements as per your doctor’s recommendstion, especially when you are deficient in vitamin B12 and D3
  • Drink clean water

More Stories on
Healthcare
wellness

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 18:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS