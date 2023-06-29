Beware of these illnesses during Monsoon; Know all about symptoms and treatments

The monsoon is finally here to give us the much-needed respite from the scorching heat. Although the cool weather is calming, it is also the time of year when there is an increase in the incidences of several diseases.
Don’t worry! not all monsoon diseases are serious, however, if not treated in time, their severity may increase.
Here is all you should be aware of when it comes to common monsoon illnesses:
- Dengue
- Chikungunya
- Malaria
- Typhoid
- Influenza
- Digestive system infections
- Skin allergies and infection
Symptoms of monsoon-related diseases
According to experts, diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya and Typhoid are common diseases during the rainy season, and almost all of these present with a few common symptoms like fever, weakness and body ache.
How to prevent these monsoon-related diseases?
Although these diseases are common in monsoon, proper preventive steps can help you in lowering your risk. Here are some measures:
- Regularly wash hands
- Stay away from stagnant water
- Cover your body
- Cook food properly
- Keep your surroundings clean
- Use mosquito repellents
- Always carry an umbrella or a raincoat to avoid getting wet in the rain
- Dry yourself quickly if you get wet, and stay warm
- Stay hydrated
- Take vitamin supplements as per your doctor’s recommendstion, especially when you are deficient in vitamin B12 and D3
- Drink clean water