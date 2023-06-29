Beware of these illnesses during Monsoon; Know all about symptoms and treatments

The monsoon is finally here to give us the much-needed respite from the scorching heat. Although the cool weather is calming, it is also the time of year when there is an increase in the incidences of several diseases.

Don’t worry! not all monsoon diseases are serious, however, if not treated in time, their severity may increase.

Here is all you should be aware of when it comes to common monsoon illnesses:

Dengue

Chikungunya

Malaria

Typhoid

Influenza

Digestive system infections

Skin allergies and infection

Symptoms of monsoon-related diseases

According to experts, diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya and Typhoid are common diseases during the rainy season, and almost all of these present with a few common symptoms like fever, weakness and body ache.

Also Read Types of period cramps and what they say about your health

How to prevent these monsoon-related diseases?

Although these diseases are common in monsoon, proper preventive steps can help you in lowering your risk. Here are some measures: