Be aware of silent killer – Sepsis

By Dr. Yash Javeri

Sepsis remains a public health hazard across the globe. The problem is huge in India and leads to huge mortality. Sepsis is the leading cause of death in hospitals regardless of primary disease. Sepsis needs to be bought to front burner of public health authorities. Sepsis awareness needs to be increased in public as well as healthcare professionals. Sepsis at its inception is difficult to diagnose but easy to treat. Left unattended, it becomes difficult to treat.

Sepsis should be diagnosed and managed as an emergency. Intensivists are trained to manage sepsis. Sepsis management is multidisciplinary and involves comprehensive care. This condition is a potentially fatal reaction to either infection or injury, which can result in tissue damage, organ failure, amputations, and death. Sepsis, like strokes or heart attacks, is a medical emergency that necessitates prompt medical intervention.

To prevent infection, our immune systems typically act as a shield against disease-causing germs. If we have a strong immunity system, then it attempt to fight it on its own. But, sometimes antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, and antiparasitics may be required. When the immunity system becomes weak and stops functioning, this is when sepsis begins.

Certain age groups and community of people are prone to infection. Infants, aged, malnourished and people suffering from immunocompromised and chronic conditions are at the highest risk of having sepsis. In case of sepsis, some prominent symptoms are fever, increased heart rate, abnormal laboratory values. The battle against sepsis must be fought on multiple fronts. Information, education, and awareness continue to be our most important weapons in the fight against sepsis.

Spot Sepsis. Stop Sepsis. Save Lives.

(The author is Head- Critical Care, Anaesthesia and Emergency Medicine, Regency Health- Lucknow.)