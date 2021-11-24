Ayurveda’s healing magic in beauty kit

The therapeutic value of plants used in ayurvedic medicines has now been innovatively used in beauty products, increasing the global appeal of the indigenous alternative medicine system.

Ayurveda has got a new meaning during the pandemic

By Rahul Chhabra

The therapeutic value of plants used in ayurvedic medicines has now been innovatively used in beauty products, increasing the global appeal of the indigenous alternative medicine system. This has become possible with the efforts of Narendra Modi government for encourging commercial application of Ayurveda also in non-medicine sectors like food and beauty.

In an example of such initiatives, the Ministry of MSME’s Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj has collaborated with Delhi-based AIMIL Pharma that has developed a line of beauty products – Ayouthveda – for the health-conscious beauty market. Ayouthveda caters to the growing demand for cosmetic products with medicinal properties.

”This has twin benefits. On the one hand, these products enhance beauty without compromising with health and, on the other, the wellbeing of consumers is ensured by acting as natural supplements and curbing the progression of infection, if any,” said Dr Sanchit Sharma, founder and director, Ayouthveda.

The cosmetic line of Ayouthveda has been developed using intense research. ”Researchers have conducted in-depth studies as a result of which these products have a unique integration of herbs and beauty ingredients,” Sharma said. The products in the Ayouthveda line of cosmetics include Anti-Acne face wash gel which has been sourced from an exotic garcinia fruit to treat pimples which are useful for oily and dry skin, and an anti-hair fall tonic in which 42 kinds of herbs and eight types of essential oils have been used.

The combination of beauty enhancement along with medicinal benefits in Ayouthveda has been possible because of the huge range of Ayurveda’s time-tested healing powers. The cosmetic line has been prepared by adding herbs which are also used in medicines to beauty products.

“Ayouthveda is an amalgam of modern science with traditional ayurveda rituals in a unique way that is being liked by today’s youth. Our mission is to help people switch from synthetic and semi-synthetic products to chemical-free products,” he said.

Sharma said the extensive use of Ayurveda’s knowledge during the on-going pandemic has increased the global appeal of this ancient Indian medicine system.

He said Ayurveda has got a new meaning during the pandemic, it has truly become a “way of life” as people have become receptive towards Ayurveda and organic products.

The FFDC, Kannauj, which has played a collaborative role in development of Ayouthveda, specialises in use of unique agro and chemical technologies. It also serves as an interface between essential oil, fragrance and flavour industry and the R&D institutions.

