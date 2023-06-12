Asthma in Children: What You Need to Know

By Dr. Vijayasekaran

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by the inflammation and narrowing of the airways. Children are particularly vulnerable to asthma as their immune systems are still developing. In fact, nearly 80% of children experience symptoms during the first 6 years of their life. It impacts their ability to engage in day-to-day activities, causing frequent hospitalisations, missed school days resulting in a poor quality of life. If left untreated, asthma in children can progress, and worsen as they grow older. Causes for asthma among children can range from a genetic predisposition towards the condition, to heightened sensitivity towards certain triggers such as pollen, allergens, changes in the weather, air pollution and others.

Symptoms usually exhibited include:

Shortness of breath

Chest congestion and tightness

Coughing or wheezing that gets worse when the child is down with a cold or the flu

Delayed recovery or bronchitis after a respiratory infection

Diagnosing Asthma in Children

To ensure a proper diagnosis, parents need to recognize potential triggers and observe their child’s symptoms – how severely the symptoms present, how often they occur and when they tend to worsen. A few tests which can be used to aid an asthma diagnosis include lung function tests (in children above the age of 5), like a peak expiratory flow (PEF) and spirometry test which help assess if the airflow is being obstructed or a FeNO test to detect inflammation (mostly done on school-aged children). Finally, an allergen test can also be administered either through skin prick testing or blood testing to identify any possible inhalant allergens that may be aggravating asthma symptoms.

Disease management through awareness and treatment acceptance

Treatment for asthma varies with age, however, inhalation therapy has been widely recognised as the cornerstone of asthma treatment. Asthma is irreversible in children and adults; however, it is manageable if detected, diagnosed, and treated early. It is crucial for parents to consult a doctor to identify and understand the best therapy regime suited for their child. Furthermore, a written action plan should be created in consultation with a doctor. This will help record and monitor the time, duration and circumstances of an asthma attack, any changes in symptoms or activity levels, any side effects to the medications and the overall response to treatment. Based on this, treatment can be adjusted.

A few measures which can be employed to manage asthma in children include:

Limiting exposure to the identified irritants

Preventing exposure to tobacco, especially when the child is an infant as it can lead to the development of childhood asthma

Encouraging physical activity to ensure the child remains strong, healthy, and the lungs work more effectively.

Ensuring regular check-ups to adjust medication and treatment plans

Keeping heartburn and acid reflux under control

It’s pertinent to work closely with the child’s doctor to determine the best course of action for diagnosing and managing their asthma. With proper treatment and management, most asthmatic children can lead healthy and active lives. To ensure this, parents need to be fully aware of the condition and its management. Only then will they be able to make medically informed decisions and support their child in accepting the diagnosis and adhering to the treatment.

(The author is a Consultant Paediatric Pulmonologist & Bronchoscopist. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)