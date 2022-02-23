Arbro Pharmaceuticals launches its plant based cosmetics and nutraceutical line of products in India

Dermatologically tested and evaluated, the complimentary product range of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals are paraben and cruelty-free embracing the ancient Japanese standards for health & beauty.

Delhi based pharmaceutical company Arbro Pharmaceuticals has launched its cosmetic and nutraceutical line, Ningen.shop, offering a range of products containing flower, fruit, and plant extracts. From bathing bars and lotions to oils, shampoos, serums, and more, the products are cost-efficient and are customized to cater to the Indian market.

Arbro Pharmaceuticals Private Limited has more than 35 years of experience in manufacturing and exporting of pharmaceutical formulations, trading of raw materials and R&D for pharmaceutical Industry.

Dermatologically tested and evaluated, the complimentary product range of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals are paraben and cruelty-free embracing the ancient Japanese standards for health & beauty.

Ningen’s products incorporate the incredible healing and rejuvenating properties of flora like Chamomile, Petunia, Arnica, Gardenia, and more, making them a Flower Expert. Besides its many flora-based products, Ningen has introduced the first-ever toothpaste tablet, developed using patented Curcumin nano-technology.

Ningen’s product range is priced from Rs 99 to Rs 600, including 88 SKUs and product categories like Shampoo, conditioner, cream, lotion, bathing bar, hair serum, bleach and much more.

The blueprint of the brand is inspired by the Japanese phrase (Kacho Fugetsu), which translates to “The beauties of nature”, and Ningen ensures that each and every element in its products is carefully chosen for their specific properties, taking a holistic approach to beauty – from inside and out.

In addition to face, hair, and body products, Ningen also offers specialized nutraceutical capsules such as fish oil, almond oil, flaxseed oil, and more. Also, any order placed via the website exceeding a value of Rs 599 enjoys free shipping all over the country.

Dr. Neha S. Arora, Director at Arbro Pharmaceuticals and Spokesperson, Ningen, said, “Ningen embraces the Make in India principle, with all of our manufacturing and sourcing carried out within the country, while the inspiration and secrets are all from Japan. Our products are competitively priced and offer immensely positive benefits, evident from the widespread success and popularity they have earned in several of our markets, such as Kolkata, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.”