Akums to diversify its portfolio for innovative gummy formulations

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited on Monday announced that it isactively expanding its presence in the nutraceutical gummies market, responding to the escalating demand for gummy Supplements among health-conscious consumers.

According to a press statement, this strategic entry represents a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to broadening its portfolio in gummies manufacturing, allowing Akums to address various health needs and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals across different age groups.

Leveraging two decades of experience and expertise, Akums is now poised to set new standards in the industry with its innovative and reliable quality gummy supplements that cater to the general wellness and nutritional requirements of adults, pediatrics, and geriatric populations, it added.

India’s nutraceutical industry has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years, driven by an increasing awareness of overall well-being. Gummy supplements being tastier and easy to consume alternative vs conventional dosage forms have garnered immense popularity and are rapidly empowering healthier evolution of the wellness market. Recognizing this trend, Akums has embarked on this exciting journey with the production of their new gummies formulations.

“With a diverse Gummy portfolio, our aim is to address various health needs and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals across different age groups. We are thrilled to venture into the booming gummy supplements segment as the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%. The increasing consumer awareness for health and wellness has created a tremendous demand for convenient and enjoyable nutraceutical products,” Sandeep Jain, Jt. Managing Director of Akums said in a statement.

Designed to cater to a wide range of health needs, Akums’ gummy supplements formulations offer options such as multivitamins for kids, immunity boosters, healthy hair, PMS balance, urinary health, eye health, weight loss etc. These gummies come in various combinations of premium flavors, colors, and formulated with pectin base variants such as no added sugar, sugar based gummies are also available.

Sanjeev Jain, Jt. Managing Director at Akums, emphasized the company’s dedication to its core values of quality, reliability, and customer-centricity in this new venture. He expressed, “By leveraging our extensive pharmaceutical expertise, the company is set to make a significant impact in the nutraceutical gummies market in India. By combining our expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing with the growing demand for convenient and enjoyable nutraceutical products, we can make a positive impact on people’s lives, offering innovative gummy supplements that provide essential nutrients with a delightful taste.”

This strategic move enables Akums to expand its portfolio, reach a wider consumer base, and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. The company is committed to further innovation, with plans to expand its R&D and manufacturing facility in the upcoming fiscal year to introduce next-gen gummies, setting a milestone that will be the first of its kind in the world, it claimed.