Activist introduces unique combination to combat increasing anaemia burden in India

Activist on Tuesday announced the release of its innovative combo of nourishment, Activist MV+ HB Syrup. According to the company’s press statement, the unique combination of Activist MV Syrup and HB Syrup creates a comprehensive solution that caters to the entire family’s nutritional needs.

One of the prime highlights of Activist MV+ HB Syrup is that it can be consumed by individuals with high blood pressure or diabetes as well, however, under the guidance of a health expert. Besides, pregnant women and lactating mothers can also benefit from this remarkable product, it claimed.

“The efficacy of Activist MV+ HB Syrup has been clinically proven, with noticeable results appearing within just 2-3 weeks of regular use. It is meticulously formulated to address common health concerns such as low haemoglobin levels, iron deficiency, and vitamin deficiencies in both men and women above the age of 18 years,” the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to introduce Activist MV+ HB Syrup, an innovative nourishment pack that revolutionizes the way individuals approach their daily nutritional needs. In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet can be a challenge. And to address it, we formulated this unique combination to provide all-round nourishment. We encourage individuals experiencing joint problems, hair and skin issues, weakened immunity, haemoglobin deficiency, fatigue, hair loss, or premature greying to embrace the transformative benefits of Activist MV+ HB Syrup,” Dr Amit Deshpande, Founder & Director, Activist, said in a statement.

According to the company, the key ingredients in Activist MV Syrup include essential vitamins such as A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, D2, and E, along with vital minerals like magnesium, zinc, manganese, copper, selenium, iodine, chromium, molybdenum, and L-lysine.

“This multivitamin and multimineral antioxidant syrup not only promotes nourishment but also supports healthy hair, skin, bone, and joint health. Activist HB Syrup, on the other hand, is expertly formulated to support blood-building, immunity, and energy. It contains essential components such as folic acid, iron, and vitamin B12, which play a crucial role in producing haemoglobin, and antibodies, and maintaining energy metabolism,” it stated. Additionally, the inclusion of folic acid stimulates hair growth, and volume, and prevents premature greying, it added.