Autologous conditioned plasma in skin rejuvenation and hair fall: All you need to know

By Dr. Abhay Talathi

Autologous conditioned plasma (ACP), sometimes referred to as PRP, is a plasma concentrate with a high concentration of platelets in which the erythrocytes and leukocytes have been most thoroughly separated. In the regeneration and healing of wounds, platelets are crucial. They include a range of growth factors like PDGF, TGF, VEGF, and EGF that are produced after thrombin or collagen activation. A rising number of medical treatments are performed daily using autologous blood products.

However, Autologous-Conditioned Plasma (ACP) has gained popularity particularly as a non-invasive method for skin and face rejuvenation. In ACP, your own blood platelets are used to encourage the creation of new cells, which helps to enhance your skin texture, tone, and facial volume. ACP has also been utilised to boost hair development as well, whether it is for male pattern baldness or thinning hair in women, according to me.

Arthrex Hair PRP

A new second generation, FDA-approved platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is called Arthrex ACP. It is an innovative method of treating hair loss in grades I, II, and III. It is superior to other PRPs particularly in regards to the pain of procedure as other 1st Generation PRPs includes an anti-coagulant, which makes injections more painful. Since Arthrex ACP includes no anti-coagulant, it is 100% natural and very slightly painful. Growth factors and platelets are evenly distributed and are released continuously with the use of Arthex ACP thus making it highly effective. The PRP Arthrex ACP has US-FDA approval.

What conditions can be treated using Arthrex ACP?

Arthrex ACP includes platelets, growth factors and other plasma components, which aid in accelerating cell renewal. Results are visible in fewer sessions because the best combination of the cytokines is injected. Right patient selection is extremely important for great results. Dermatologists after thorough examination can guide you about the best utilisation of Arthrex ACP however, conditions like Hair loss, Under eye wrinkles, Fine lines, Fine Wrinkles, Acne Scars, stretch marks shall improve with the use of Arthrex ACP. It is also shown to be effective in addressing signs of ageing.

How does Arthrex ACP works?

A patented procedure called Arthrex ACP (2nd Generation Platelet Rich Plasma) is intended to enhance tissue regeneration and rejuvenation by enhancing collagen synthesis to counteract the effects of ageing on the skin and hair. The doctor will draw your blood and we place it into a centrifuge, which separates your red blood cells from your plasma/platelets. This plasma will be then injected into your scalp or skin.

According to my observations, “Over the last 10 years age of onset for pattern balding in Men and Women is reducing. These young patients lose their self-confidence very early in life owning to this concern. ACP has been a very good value addition in the care of these younger men and women with early alopecia. Healthy and glowing skin is always in vogue and over the past decade, science has progressed so much that it is within everyone’s reach. Arthrex ACP boosts collagen production and remodelling in the skin. It can soon become one of the most commonly used treatments for skin rejuvenation and anti-ageing in my opinion.”

How effective is this new medical advancement?

For therapeutic purposes, the Arthrex ACP Double Syringe System provides a practical and affordable way to concentrate growth factors. With the Arthrex ACP System, the ACP can be created in a matter of minutes whereas typical platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems can take up to 45 minutes, delaying therapy and driving up the cost of the procedure. It works well as a maintenance regimen both before and after hair transplantation and restores the health of the hair.

Conclusion

For a very long period, platelet-rich plasma has been clinically proven and established as a therapeutic idea across many different medical specialities. In addition to cosmetic medicine, dermatology, and plastic surgery, PRP particularly appeals to all patients hoping for natural results without the use of foreign drugs.

In conclusion, PRP is a blessing for everyone who dislikes surgery or prefers a more aggressive yet non-surgical method for treating their diseases. It is undoubtedly one of the most promising technologies to promote hair growth and rejuvenate your skin, and the results are extremely compelling. However, the outcomes may differ from patient to patient. So always seek professional advice and make informed decisions!

(The author is a Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Skin Rejuvenation Expert, at Nexus Day Surgery Centre, Mumbai. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)