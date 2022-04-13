Abbott Launches Arachitol Gummies in India to address Vitamin D Deficiency

Abbott has launched Arachitol Gummies, an easy-to-consume dietary supplement for daily Vitamin D, calcium and curcumin requirements in children and adults, in India. The orange fruit flavored gummies, approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) in India, will support bone health, immunity, and overall well-being.

This is vital to address Vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency, which affects 76% of Indians, particularly seen in the 18 to 30 years age group.

Vitamin D, an essential micronutrient, is critical to protect the body against infectious microorganisms by increasing production of natural chemicals that help destroy invading bacteria and viruses.

While highlighting the role of Abbott as a pioneer in Vitamin D supplements, Dr. Jejoe Karankumar, Director Medical Affairs at Abbott said that the company has a legacy of over 50 years in helping people live healthier through this important nutrient.

He further added that the launch of Arachitol Gummies marks an important step in bridging India’s nutritional gaps. Amid the fast-paced lifestyles of kids and adults alike, these gummies are tasty and chewable making them easy to consume.

Each gummy contains 200 IU Vitamin D, 300mg Calcium and 5mg Curcumin. One Arachitol Gummy per day is recommended for children above three years of age, and up to two Arachitol Gummies for adults.

While sharing his view, Dr Akshay Budhraja, MBBS, MD commented that Vitamin D has an important role in calcium absorption, bone health and immunity. Therefore it is important to have a proper calcium level and balanced Vitamin D levels for good skeletal health.

Further discussing the importance of nutrition, Dr Budhraja said, “Along with daily nutritional intake, supplements like Vitamin D gummies can help maintain appropriate nutritional levels for stronger bones, muscle strength and improved immunity. Additionally, this can help an individual avoid nutrient insufficiency.”