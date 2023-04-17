A Comprehensive Approach to Managing PTSD: The Role of Integrative Medicine and Nutrition

By Dr. Vivek Srivastava

The popularity of Integrative medicine has been on the rise due to its holistic approach to healing, which combines conventional Western medicine with complementary/alternative therapies. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that can develop in individuals who have experienced a traumatic event. It is characterised by symptoms such as flashbacks, nightmares, hyperarousal, and avoidance behaviour which can significantly impact a person’s quality of life.

While conventional treatments like medication and talk therapy can be effective, an increasing number of individuals with PTSD are turning to a more holistic approach that includes nutrition as a complementary therapy. This integrative approach is said to enhance the effectiveness of existing treatment methods. PTSD is a significant public health concern in India, affecting individuals from all walks of life. Studies suggest that the prevalence of PTSD in India is approximately 32.4%, with mild and moderate depressions affecting 14.4% and 6.4%, depending on the population studied and the type of trauma experienced.

Some of the most common causes of PTSD in India include witnessing natural disasters, violence, and conflict. However, it is noteworthy that PTSD remains largely underdiagnosed and undertreated in India due to a lack of awareness about the disorder, limited mental health resources, and stigma surrounding mental illness.

Integrated medicine approach

Integrated medicine is a healthcare approach that combines conventional medical treatments with complementary therapies to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health. This approach is being adopted increasingly in the treatment of PTSD due to its ability to address multiple dimensions of the condition. Historically,PTSD treatment methods have involved proven psychotherapies and medication. However, in recent years, there has been a growing interest in using

integrative health practices such as art therapy, exercise, nutrition, and mind-body interventions to address PTSD and other stress-related mental health conditions.

A range of complementary therapies, including acupuncture, massage therapy, mindfulness meditation, and yoga have been found helpful in building a comprehensive approach to dealing with PTSD. According to recent studies, acupuncture, massage therapy, mindfulness meditation, and yoga can be effective in reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression in individuals with PTSD. A randomised controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry showed that adding acupuncture to standard PTSD treatment resulted in a greater reduction of PTSD symptoms compared to standard

treatment alone.

Similarly, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that massage therapy provided significant improvements in PTSD symptoms, such as decreased hyperarousal and improved sleep. Mindfulness meditation and yoga have also been found to be effective in reducing symptoms of PTSD through multiple research and impact studies. A study published in the Journal of Traumatic Stress found that mindfulness meditation reduced symptoms of PTSD and depression and a similar study found that yoga provided significant reductions in PTSD symptoms such as hyperarousal and re-

experiencing.

While integrative medicine approaches can be beneficial for individuals with PTSD, it is important to note that these therapies should not be used as a replacement for conventional treatment. Rather, they should be used as a complementary approach to conventional treatment. It is also essential that individuals seek guidance from qualified healthcare professionals who can provide individualised recommendations based on their unique needs and medical history.

A nutritional approach to Managing PTSD Better

Nutrition plays a crucial role in the management of PTSD, as diet can impact brain chemistry and neurotransmitter function, which in turn, can affect mood and behaviour. A balanced diet rich in whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can provide the essential nutrients necessary for optimal brain function. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, around 90% of people with PTSD have coexisting conditions that require nutritional intervention, such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.

Research suggests that certain nutrients may be particularly beneficial in the management of PTSD symptoms. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, have been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Individuals dealing with PTSD also tend to have higher levels of inflammation, which can be impacted by diet. Therefore, an anti-inflammatory diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats may be beneficial in managing PTSD symptoms. It is also suggested to increase multivitamin and mineral intake, probiotic and probiotic consumption as well as omega-3 supplement and rational intake of magnesium.

Limiting or avoiding the consumption of foods and substances that can negatively impact mental health, such as alcohol, caffeine, and processed foods, is also critical. A sugar rich diet will also cause insulin fluctuation, which in turn can make emotional responses and moods feel more intense. Processed foods such as biscuits, cakes, and sweets are quick to be broken down by the body into glucose, which causes a sugar spike. Equally there is research that suggests eating too much sugar decreases our B vitamins. Therefore, it is to be kind to yourself and support oneself to swap momentary pleasure to a more sustaining healthier diet which could help regulate mood. Therefore it is important to cut down on sugar and processed foods and replace them with more complex carbohydrates, such as whole grain bread, porridge or brown rice.

It is helpful to eat what is called a low Glycemic Load (GL) diet that avoids sugar and refined carbohydrates. Ensure your diet includes whole grains, seeds, nuts and berries with lots of green leafy vegetables and salads. Good sources of protein are important too, such as lean chicken or fish. Equally, it is not necessary to avoid fats, just eat the good ones, such as those found in avocados, walnuts or oily fish. Mindful eating could help too, as it involves slowing down the act of eating and being aware of your food, increasing enjoyment of all the healthy things you are eating. nutritional approach can complement other forms of treatment and can be an effective strategy for promoting overall health and well-being in individuals with PTSD.

A holistic approach to complement PTSD Treatment

A holistic approach that incorporates integrative medicine and nutrition can complement traditional PTSD treatment approaches, thereby providing a more comprehensive and personalised approach to managing the condition. By addressing the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, individuals with PTSD can improve their overall quality of life and enhance their ability to cope with the challenges of the condition. It is important to work with qualified healthcare professionals who can provide individualised guidance and support to create a holistic treatment plan that meets the unique needs and goals of each individual.

