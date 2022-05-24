70 percent of working professionals seek Yoga and Meditation to rejuvenate from stress: Divine Soul Yoga

Divine Soul Yoga (DSY), a multi-modal alternative therapy-led wellness retreat and research centre, has seen that working professionals are now seeking Yoga & Meditation to manage their stress and challenging lifestyle.

DSY carries out extensive studies at regular intervals to prove that Yoga and Meditation can boost an individual’s health and well-being. This particular finding goes on to highlight just how much Yoga, Deep Meditation and such therapies are helpfully managing and allaying the stressors experienced by the stressed working population. DSY’s personalized and restorative wellness programs have also helped people with Hypertension, Thyroid, PCOD, Diabetes, Insomnia, and Back & Joint pain – the root of which is a sedentary lifestyle.



“Since its inception itself, DSY has remained committed to reforming the lives of several hundreds of people for the better by using its bouquet of recuperative therapies as over 70 percent of the people who visit its centres have been found to be working professionals. These people belong to the age group of 25-50 years, and the population can be dissected into a 60 percent female to 40 percent male ratio, mostly living in New Delhi, Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur, Punjab,” Dr. Deepak Mittal, Founder of Divine Soul Yoga said in a statement.

Dr. Mittal also said that these people have been suffering from stress and anxiety, sleep disorders, and hormonal issues due to being overburdened and sedentary lifestyles.

“We have also witnessed that they have a general sense of dissatisfaction stemming from a sedentary lifestyle and unresolved emotional baggage. Being a businessman myself, I can sense and understand such issues well and the burden they are going through. Based on my personal experience, my objective is to help them attain inner contentment and connect them with their own being,” he added.