65 percent of doctor moms experience the pressures of burnout, study reveals

A new study has revealed that 65 percent of doctor moms experience the pressures of burnout while striving to maintain a work-life balance. Pristyn Care and Lybrate data labs conducted the study among over 500 doctors across India who are also mothers.

Furthermore, over 50 percent of these dedicated professionals struggle to find time for themselves, leaving little room for self-care and rejuvenation.

Additionally, a substantial 41 percent of doctor moms have experienced workplace discrimination based on their dual roles as doctors and mothers.

When examining their work schedules, the data shows that an average of 63 percent of doctors work for 8 to 12 hours daily, impacting their ability to achieve satisfactory work-life harmony. In response to these challenges, 61 percent of respondents express a preference for flexible work hours, recognising the need for a supportive and adaptable work environment. Moreover, around 20 percent emphasize the importance of mental health support as a valuable resource.

Dr Garima Sawhney, Co-founder and Gynaecologist at Pristyn Care, emphasizes the significance of mom-friendly policies within the healthcare sector.

“Motherhood is a beautiful journey, but it can also be overwhelming. Our aim with this study was to understand how doctor moms navigate their personal and professional lives. We explored their work hours, preferences for scheduling, self-care practices, and perspectives on HR policies. The overwhelming consensus among 80% of participants is that workplaces should provide targeted support and resources specifically tailored for doctor moms. At Pristyn Care, we have always prioritized the holistic well-being of doctor moms,” Dr. Sawhney said in a statement.

According to the study, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the challenges faced by healthcare practitioners who work tirelessly under immense pressure in high-risk environments.

Moreover, family support emerges as a vital pillar in the careers of successful doctors, while studies consistently highlight the detrimental effects of emotional exhaustion, fatigue, and burnout.