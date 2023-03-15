58 percent Indians consider snoring as a sign of good sleep

ResMed, a key player in digital health, sleep, and respiratory care, on Wednesday, said that 58 percent of Indians consider snoring a sign of good sleep. According to the company, these statistics highlight the fact that these people are unaware that snoring was a potential trigger of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related issues.

Contrary to popular assumption, snoring does not indicate a restful night’s sleep. The company released findings from its annual sleep survey, which looked at attitudes, perceptions, and behaviors around sleep health, as well as its impact on overall well-being.

Conducted across Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Mexico, United States of America, United Kingdom, France and Germany, the ResMed commissioned survey found that the majority of 20,050 respondents surveyed recognize the importance of achieving quality sleep and its impact on overall health but understanding of the various solutions to address sleep-related issues remain elusive.

“ResMed has been a pioneer in raising public awareness of sleep issues in the nation and informing patients and the medical profession about the use of digital health technologies in the detection and treatment of sleep disorders. We take great pride in developing tools and cloud-connected health solutions that help people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other respiratory conditions get the sleep care they need. The data from the survey highlights the need for increased awareness of sleep disorders so that people who struggle with inadequate sleep or poor sleep quality can get diagnosed. With our devices and educational initiatives with the medical fraternity, we hope to develop the adoption of cloud-connected technologies that will enable people to get sleep care,” said Sandeep Gulati, General Manager, South Asia, ResMed in a statement.

Out of 5018 India respondents, the survey found that 85% of respondents reported satisfaction with their sleep quality. Conversely, participants stated that electronic devices (40%), change of routine (37%), stress (37%), and financial pressures (37%) have caused the decline in their sleep quality, leading to adverse effects such as mood changes, excessive daytime sleepiness, and difficulty in concentration during the day.

More alarmingly, 58% of Indian respondents surveyed consider snoring a sign of good sleep highlighting that they were unaware that snoring was a potential trigger of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related issues. Contrary to popular assumption, snoring does not indicate a restful night’s sleep.

Globally, it is estimated that over 936 million people suffer from sleep apnea, with 28 million people in India alone. Certain risk factors such as excess weight, high blood pressure, smoking, older age and diabetes can also alert you for OSA. As a global provider of cloud-connected devices and masks that treat sleep apnea, ResMed hopes to continue driving market insights to improve awareness on sleep health and create a better understanding of therapy outcomes for individuals and whole patient populations.

For those suffering from insufficient sleep or poor sleep quality, tools such as ResMed’s online sleep assessment can help them better understand their risk for sleep apnea as a first step in their journey to improving their sleep and health.