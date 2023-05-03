Simple things to know about Women’s Health & Hormones

By Geetika Patni

Women’s day is around the corner! This is an appropriate time to revisit how a woman’s health is affected by the hormonal interplay of her body.

It’s a known fact that men and women have different physical structures. They also have difference physiologies, which means, the operating system of a woman is different than a man.

While a male operating system has to primarily deal with testosterone alone, a female body has to deal with estrogen and progesterone too. And that’s not all, there are also other hormones at a more delicate balance in a female body, like the thyroid hormone, cortisol, FSH/LH and melatonin.

The more delicate and intricate a system is, the easier it is to dys-balance the symphony! Fortunately there are very simple things that a woman can do for maintaining her hormonal health and complete wellbeing. For example:

Do not play with your hormones: Many Indian women try different hacks to delay their period cycle OR try to get periods on early, say to prevent discomfort during a family wedding or an upcoming vacation. Trying on such unwarranted hacks ruin the delicate balance of their hormones and sometimes damage the system irreversibly. Avoid playing with your period cycles! Limit environmental toxins: Makeup, perfume, skincare lotions, even sanitary napkins have harmful toxins that come in contact with a female body and disrupt the endocrinal balance. Then there is plastic everywhere which further whacks up the hormonal system!

Way out- use natural skincare and makeup and avoid plastic bottles/containers used for your food and water. This alone will significantly reduce your exposure to environmental toxins. Additionally switch to menstrual cups for reducing long term exposure to sanitary pads.

Sugar is a culprit: Think of refined sugar, cold drink, mithai, processed carbohydrates and all processed cereals/packaged foods as the saboteur to your hormonal functioning. Eating foods laden with processed sugar can drive inflammation in the body which in turn stops healthy reproduction. It is like saving a life by putting a pause to reproduction.

To cut down sugar in your diet-choose whole fruits, fresh vegetables, low fat dairy and eat as many freshly cooked meals as possible!

Meet daily nutritional needs: Poor nutritional choices, skipping meals, eating junk food and that too in a hurry or loading up on caffeine to get through the day are some of the biggest mistakes women make. Being lazy about their nutrition causes severe deficiencies of crucial micronutrients like Iron, Vitamin B and Cs and folate. This in turn causes hormones to go hay wire and over or under compensate to make up for those deficiencies. Best advice for women is to be more mindful of what you are eating, how you are eating and at what time! Some supplements are good: for example eating a spoonful of mukhwas after meals-comprising of flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds- can meet the additional need of dietary fiber and micronutrients in women. Having a glass of coconut water everyday or chewing on coconut slices for snacks is another good way to get the electrolytes in place. A beetroot a day can cleanse up the blood circulation so very important for women! Make healthy lifestyle choices: like exercising for 30-45 minutes every day and sleeping on time and waking up on time. Our bodies and especially a female body-works best in a rhythm. Daily routine of exercising and sleep schedule helps a woman to restore and repair the hormonal network. Exercising also keeps weight in check which is crucial for women to age gracefully. Choose happiness: It is one thing to ‘not being sad’ and it is another thing to ‘be happy’ Make choices that help you live a happy life. Cultivate habits that help you boost up the happy hormones -serotonin, dopamine, endorphins and oxytocin- lifelong. It may include shopping or window shopping for things you love, laughing out loud, cooking your favourite meal, enjoying some alone me time, getting a massage, watching a comedy and so on. Also forgive and accept your situations. Let go of anger and hard feelings. Its a small life after all- live it fully!

(The author is a GOQii Lifestyle Expert. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)