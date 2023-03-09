1 in 3 Indians believe that beer consumption helps treat kidney stones

A recent survey conducted by Pristyn Care, revealed that the Indians understanding of kidney function and risks associated with kidney disease is inadequate. On the occasion of World Kidney on March 09, Pristyn Care-Lybrate Data labs conducted a study with more than 1000 respondents.

According to the data, 1 out of 3 people believe that drinking beer helps treat kidney stones which is a myth. Furthermore, the survey showed that 50 percent of individuals would delay kidney stone treatment for more than 6 months leading up to 2 years.

In India, while there is no national data on the magnitude of chronic kidney disease, the increasing number of cases of kidney stones paints a different picture. As per Lybrate, online appointments for kidney diseases grew by 180% in 2022 compared to 2021, with the majority consultations for kidney stones. In addition, the number of men consulting for kidney stones is 3 times more compared to women.

One of the most common risk factors for kidney stones is diabetes and hypertension, yet only 14% of respondents were aware of that. More than half of the individuals were unaware that the kidney produces urine. Only 9% of respondents were aware that the kidneys also break down proteins, and 7% knew of the kidney’s role in maintaining bone health. With the popularity of fitness and bodybuilding regimes, many individuals have started incorporating protein supplements into their diets.

While there is no scientific claim or medical studies, the survey showed that more than half believe protein supplements can cause kidney stones.

“The findings show lack of awareness around kidney health. At Pristyn Care, we receive over 1.5 lakh patient queries annually around kidney-stone and growing cases in the younger population shows signs of lack of information about the risk factors associated with kidney stones. While our survey showed 68% of individuals believe kidney-stone removal surgery is safe yet 50% said they would delay the treatment for more than 6 months. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent further damage to the kidney. At Pristyn Care, we are committed to doing our bit in promoting preventive healthcare, especially around kidneys and these insights will help us bust the myths around kidney health,” Commenting on the findings, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder at Pristyn Care, said in a statement.