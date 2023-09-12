Indian consumer product company TTK Healthcare Ltd plans to export its sexual wellness products to markets like Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal and a few African nations.

For the domestic market, the company expects its D2C platform for sexual wellness and pleasure products, Love Depot, to scale up its product listing by enhancing its product line. It will also start manufacturing gels and lubes in the next two months. The products will be sold largely through e-commerce marketplaces and the company’s own platform, which currently has 120 products listed on its site and sells pleasure-enhancing toys, condoms and lubes, among others.

TTK Healthcare, the makers of Skore condoms, Woodward’s Gripe water and female wellness product MsChief, said that Love Depot has attracted 1.5 million customers over the last six months.

“There has been rapid progress in the e-commerce segment. We entered the D2C category with our own platform Love Depot to cater to the sexual wellness market,” Vishal Vyas, AVP Marketing, TTK Healthcare told FE.

“When we launched the platform in India, we encountered roadblocks in procuring and marketing of the products. However, with normalising of conversations around sexuality and consumers being open to buying from e-commerce platforms, the market was opened to most players in the space,” he said, adding that the company aims to work to raise awareness around its products or consumers to make informed choices.

“We are looking to scale the inventory and have tied up with some international brands,” he said.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the Indian sexual wellness market generated $1.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.09 billion by 2030. The pleasure economy has been witnessing a 30% CAGR in recent years.

Vyas said that about 25% of its clients are women, reflecting the awareness around sexual pleasure and wellness. Women in India reportedly spend anywhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 on sexual wellness and pleasure products per purchase.

TTK Healthcare started its operations in 1928 and has been retailing condoms since 1960. The company has its own manufacturing unit in Pondicherry and has a 9% market share in the condom category. Mankind Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser and TTK are among major players in the segment.