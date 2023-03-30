TTK Healthcare launches sexual pleasure brand MsChief for women

TTK Healthcare, the Chennai-based healthcare and consumer goods company and part of TTK Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of its new sexual pleasure brand, MsChief, an extensive range of women-friendly products like pleasure-enhancers, lubricants and stimulants.

Vishal Vyas, head of marketing, TTK Healthcare said: “TTK Healthcare has always been the pioneering force within the sexual pleasure landscape in India from importing condoms in 1950 to establishing the first condom manufacturing factory in 1963. Our brand of pleasure condoms – Skore – has captured a significant slice of the Indian market, while our pleasure portal – lovedepot.com – has captured the imagination of Indian youth.”

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the Indian sexual wellness market generated $1.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.09 billion by 2030. In a study conducted in confluence with Unomer, TTK Healthcare also uncovered that over 81% of women reported to be dissatisfied with their sex lives, with 73% rarely reaching their climax. In a startling contrast to this, 95% of the men believed that their partners experienced an orgasm.

MsChief hits the market with products that are both safe and friendly to the skin, and with a service that offers discreet delivery. Each product is designed to maximise pleasure, either through solo or through partner play. And additionally, the lubricants are women-friendly and manufactured with natural flavors.

“MsChief rejects the idea that women should settle for diminished or muted pleasure. There’s no reason why women should not experience their sexuality as much as men do. The purpose of brand MsChief is single-minded: address this inequality in the bedroom and close this pleasure gap for good,” he said.

TTK Healthcare has a diverse product portfolio in sectors like medical devices and food products, as well as consumer products – with renowned brands like Skore, Woodwards Gripe Water, Eva and Good Home. TTK has been one of the key players in the Indian condom industry since 1950 by importing & distributing condoms packs and later in 1963 establishing the first condom manufacturing factory in the country.