Thalassemia – A huge health burden in India

By Dr. Gautam Wankhede

India bears a huge burden of hemoglobinopathies, and the most prevalent of these is Thalassemia which is an inherited blood disorder that affects body’s ability to produce haemoglobin, a protein inside red blood cells that carries oxygen. With an estimated 42 million beta-thalassemia carriers and 10,000 new cases reported each year, one in eight thalassemia patients in the world reside in India. Additionally, India has the largest number of children with Thalassemia major in the world, around 1 to 1.5 lakhs.

Thalassemia major imposes an enormous burden on society and has serious impact on the quality of life of the population. Therefore, there is an immediate need for adopting and implementing a strategically planned prevention and control programme across the country.

Detection of Thalassemia

A precise diagnosis of Thalassemia is of paramount importance for optimum care.

People who have Thalassemia have fewer healthy red blood cells and less haemoglobin than normal in their blood. Normal human haemoglobins contain four protein chains composed of two pairs of globin chains, each of which contains one α-globin chain and one β-globin chain. The synthesis of the alpha and the beta chains is balanced under normal. Thalassemias are classified according to which chain of the haemoglobin molecule is affected. In Alpha-thalassemia production of the α-globin chain is affected, while in Beta-thalassemia production of the β-globin chain is affected

People who have alpha or beta thalassemia trait may have red blood cells that are smaller than normal. Beta-thalassemia (β-thalassemia) can be caused by homozygous or compound heterozygous mutations in the HBB gene and Alpha-thalassemia (α-thalassemia) is caused by mutations in the HBA1 and HBA2 genes. The inheritance of abnormal ȕ (beta)-thalassemia genes from both carrier parents, or abnormal ȕ (beta)-Thalassemia gene from one parent and an abnormal variant haemoglobin gene (HbE, HbS) from the other parent, is the primary cause of this disease. To confirm the diagnosis of Thalassemia, laboratory testing is essential. Laboratory evaluation for thalassemia can vary from routine blood tests like complete blood count, iron studies, and haemoglobin analysis to more advanced and precise tests, including genetic testing.

Prenatal screening and genetic counselling are essential in preventing the most severe forms of thalassemia. If both the parents are carrier, there are 25% chances of their children carrying the faulty gene. Hence, it is critical to undergo genetic testing for Beta Thalassemia to avoid serious consequences in new-born children. Through prenatal diagnosis, one can find out whether the child to be born will be affected by disease or be a carrier by detecting the mutations of both parents in the foetal tissue. New-born screening also helps detection of abnormal haemoglobin variants in both carriers as well as those with the disease. However, Thalassemia major is difficult to detect by new-born screening and can be detected haematologically mostly after 3-6 months of age.

Molecular genetic testing serves an important role in identifying individuals carrying thalassemia traits that can cause adverse outcomes in offspring.

Treatment and management of Thalassemia

Thalassemia patients require regular blood transfusions to maintain their haemoglobin levels and prevent serious growth retardation and organ damage, followed by iron chelation therapy to remove the excessive iron overload because of the multiple blood transfusions. Hence, the quality of blood is of critical importance, as unsafe blood can lead to transfusion-transmitted infections (TTIs) which can even be fatal. Despite the alarming number of Thalassemia cases in the country, access to systematic and safe blood transfusion for patients is still a challenge. It is mandatory to screen all collected blood units for HBV (Hepatitis B), HIV and HCV (Hepatitis C), syphilis, and malaria by serological tests. However, despite these mandatory tests, those receiving blood are still at risk of contracting TTIs due to the window period for certain infections, where the screening test can be falsely negative, and the constant development of new variants that evade screenings. Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) enhances the safety of blood units by effectively detecting transfusion transmitted diseases. NAT is considered the gold standard in blood safety screening and significantly reduces TTIs related to Hepatitis B and C and HIV. There is 3000+ blood banks and about 1.3 cr units of blood donated annually in India. However, NAT is used in just about 100 blood banks in India as it is not mandatory. Blood banks and healthcare facilities must be upgraded with the latest testing technologies and diagnostic standards to ensure access to safe blood for Thalassemia patients. NATSpert, the only made in India approved NAT test, is highly sensitive and is specific real time PCR technology for testing of individual donors and blood products.

Thalassemia is recognized as a benchmark disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016 and the additional risk of TTI put Thalassemia patients at a significant disadvantage in society. Thus, it is recommended to make necessary amendments to policies to ensure blood safety for all Thalassemia patients. NAT-tested blood for thalassemia major patients must be mandated.

Conclusion:

In order to manage Thalassemia, a multipronged approach is necessary wherein we need to promote awareness programmes, accelerate screening, pre-marital counselling and develop adequate facilities for genetic counselling and prenatal diagnosis in public sector healthcare systems. While the above measures can help in reducing the new cases, better diagnostic facilities for early detection of existing cases, providing adequate and safe blood (inluding NAT screened) and promoting research in newer intervention such as gene therapy is also required for proper management of Thalassemia.

(The author is a Director-Medical Affairs, Mylab Discovery Solutions. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)