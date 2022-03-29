Telemedicine and its role in revolutionizing healthcare delivery

By Bhojraj Singh,



Telemedicine, formerly thought to be “futuristic” and “exploratory,” is now a necessity and here to stay. It offers the opportunity to transcend the gap for forthwith medical assistance and make healthcare more accessible anywhere. As the pandemic gathered momentum and neared its peak, telemedicine and its dimension of serviceability were broadened. Irrespective of geography, telehealth was the go-to facility for any required medical attention in the pandemic. The implementation of telemedicine became one of the major changes during COVID-19. As the pandemic shows signs of abatement, the telemedicine model will continue to operate, albeit with some variations.

Types and modalities of Telehealth

Based on different modalities like communication, telehealth can be categorized into:

Audio, video or text-based

The synchronicity transmission – Synchronous (real-time exchange) or asynchronous (accrue and transmit exchange)

Purpose for consultation for the first-time or the initial follow-up

Profiles of the various parties involved in the call – patient and medical practitioner, caregiver and medical practitioner, intercommunication amongst medical practitioners, and health worker and medical practitioner.

The fabrication of telemedicine in India

Telemedicine’s nascency in India can be traced back to March 2020, when reputed federal and medical bodies like the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in conjunction with the NITI Aayog, Board of Governors (BoG), and the Medical Council of India (MCI), developed a regulatory framework for telemedicine in India. Detailed guidelines and recommendations were a part of the deployment. The caretakers were apprised of the digital care pathways, prescriptions, and more. In India, about 4 million lives have been lost to cardiovascular, diabetes, and respiratory diseases. The age of onset of such diseases is about 45 in India, compared to the global average of 55 in developed nations. The comorbidities that are encountered are:

high blood pressure

high total cholesterol

high fasting plasma glucose

high body mass index

Most non-communicable diseases (NCD) are compatible for assistance through telemedicine. During the preliminary consultations and follow-ups, patients can be trained to self-report blood pressure/blood glucose/body weight. A report from McKinsey suggests that a far-flung approach to deploy telemedicine has the potential to economize 4-5 billion in the healthcare industry in India.

The range of players in the Indian telemedicine market include:

Independent platforms (e.g., practo, doc online, credihealth, indiaopd, etc.)

Linked to a hospital (e.g., apollo health, cloudnine, fortis healthcare)

Scope and future of telehealth

The fusion functionality: Telehealth as a stand-alone service is insufficient to supplement overall health-care delivery.It is more appropriate for immediate medical assistance, including initial consultations, triage, and follow-up. It does not substitute physical interaction between the healthcare professionals and the patient, but rather a more hybrid model is followed. For instance, a GP can initially use telehealth to communicate with a patient for stomach aches, but then a physical visit would be required for a scan. Subsequently, based on the result, a follow-up can be done digitally. This integrated template can be more pragmatic and ensure the delivery of efficient long-term care.

Implementation and challenges: A more accessible and affordable healthcare system can be equipped in India through telemedicine. This would bolster the already flourishing medical tourism industry. The challenges in this quest would include:

Digital education for patients and providers

Integration of technology into existing care pathways

Infrastructural investment

Creating seamless systems

Benefits: In the post-pandemic world, a profitable medical model is important. The hybrid concept of telehealth appropriately fits the bill with certain advantages:

Allows for triage and screening

Prevent unnecessary contact

Observation of the patient in their home environment

Telehealth has manifested the tenacity to economize the whole process, wherein it also simultaneously increases accessibility to specialist medical care for everyone.

Conclusion

COVID-19 has highlighted the centrality of convenience that telemedicine provides in today’s world. The hybrid model has rendered it irreplaceable and makes it the most suitable modus operandi to accommodate the high NCD load of India.



(The author is the COO & Director – Operations at CLIRNET, a live digital CME and doctor generated medical content platform. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)