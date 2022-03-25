TB Free India: Two districts from West Bengal awarded for progress in tuberculosis fight

These. two districts from Bengal, educed TB cases by up to 20 per cent and were given gold and bronze medals respectively under the “TB Free Certification” scheme.

On World Tuberculosis Day 2022, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare awarded gold medals to eight districts of India for remarkable progress in the elimination of tuberculosis (TB). The awards were given in gold and bronze categories and from West Bengal -Nadia and East Midnapore bagged the prize.

Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty made the announcement on Thursday. “The Government of India has recognised the success of Purba Medinipur and Nadia districts in achieving the goal of TB elimination by 2025” he said. The districts were felicitated at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. This was a big step towards the Chief Minister’s Dream Project, “TB Mukto Bangla”, Dr Chakraborty added.

Officials informed Indian Express that these two revenue districts from Bengal, Purba Medinipur (including Nandigram) and Nadia reduced TB cases by up to 20 per cent and were given gold and bronze medals respectively under the “TB Free Certification” scheme.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Research carried out the verification of the claims during February-March 2022 in collaboration with the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and WHO India. Surveys were conducted randomly at villages in these two districts to assess the situation.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further said that the TB cases in these districts declined from the 2015 baseline. The results showed Purba Medinipur achieved a decline of 60 per cent cases compared to the 2015 baseline of 145 cases and Nadia achieved a 20 per cent reduction compared to 173 cases baseline in 2015.

Total eight districts got gold medals from the reduction of cases between 60 to 80 per cent that are Anantnag, Pulwama & Kupwara in J&K, Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, Malappuram and Wayanad in Kerala, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. Jammu and Kashmir bagged the highest number of gold medals.

The MoHFW rolled out the initiative of sub-national certification of progress towards TB-free status in 2020-21 to track the progress made towards achieving the goal of total TB elimination by 2025.