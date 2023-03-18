Spike in influenza cases: Here’s what Delhi government said in its flu advisory

With an uptick in influenza cases leading to hospitalization in parts of the country, the Delhi government has issued an advisory, urging people to take precautionary measures such as staying away from crowded places, washing hands etc. Healthcare centers, hospitals and surveillance units were instructed to closely monitor cases and spread awareness, reported IE.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said that the city government has directed authorities concerned to conduct early screening to check cases of influenza in the national capital.

“People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those impacted the most by influenza. Extra precaution is needed for those aged above 65, children below five years of age and those suffering from lung diseases,” he said and added that the government has no plan for making masks mandatory, reported PTI.

He said that currently 20 cases are being seen in Lok Nayak Hospital everyday and 7-8 cases in other hospitals.

The minister has asked people not to panic as this is the influenza season and Delhi government hospitals have not witnessed many cases. “We have to be just careful and responsible,” he said, reported IE.

The Delhi government has planned to issue advisory with dos and don’ts with advertisements through newspapers and FM radio. People are urged to use handkerchiefs while coughing and sneezing. The advisory encourages people to maintain an arm’s distance from those who are ill.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the rise in influenza cases is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.

The H3N2 virus is causing the cases of more hospitalisations than other subtypes. A runny nose, persistent cough, feeling cold, bodyache and fever are said to be the symptoms of the influenza infection.