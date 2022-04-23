Robotic surgery for improved cancer care

By Dr. Jagannath Dixit,

In the treatment of cancer surgery, the biggest boon of using modern methods of treatment based on advanced information technology is the slight improvement in patient survival, while also increasing the patient and healthcare provider satisfaction. Robot technology, an advanced method of minimal invasive surgical technique, that is used in treatment, and assistive care. The most significant benefit of robotic surgery is it allows the surgeon extreme precision without compromising cure of cancer.

The scope of robot-assisted surgeries, over the years, has expanded into emerging as the most preferred method of surgical treatment owing to their effectiveness, precision and minimally invasive techniques without causing any organ damage.

Some advantages of robotic capabilities that make cancer surgeries more successful include-

Improved visualization due to the high-quality 3D vision

Greater stability and accuracy

Enhanced dexterity by tremor filtration

Lower risk of complications

Lower risk of bleeding

Less blood transfusion

Lower risk of infection and hernia

Removal of cancerous tissues with great precision

Less pain and discomfort after surgery

Shorter hospital stays

Faster recovery time

Improved survival rates

How are robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries done?

Gastrointestinal cancers which consist of oesophageal cancer, colon or rectal cancer can be operated comfortably by robotic surgery. Latest data shows that we can concur with laparoscopic or open surgery as well. In robotic surgery, instruments are inserted through a key hole of 1 to 2 cm incision and this aids in preserving the organs without causing much damage and surgical trauma. where the robotics arms are connected to surgeon’s control device, where the surgeon controls the movement of the instrument. The surgeon stays far away from the patient and constantly witness the process through the monitor. Depending on the type of malignancy a the physician conducts the procedure with quick and precise hand movements while using an innovative ergonomic surgical console.

Because of the advancement of minimally invasive surgical technology, physical presence of the surgeons near the patient is not mandatory, this also helps in reducing the fatigue faced by the surgeons. Long manipulators are used for executing tasks that require manual guiding.

Surgeons now execute more complex procedures to treat different types of Gastrointestinal Cancers with greater ease and accuracy than was previously achievable with the traditional approach. Because of improved visibility and better functional outcome in pelvic surgery (bladder and sexual dysfunction, yeast) this robotic approach enables the preservation of nerves and other essential components. This is especially critical in rectal, gynaecological, oesophageal, Gastrointestinal stomach, and prostate cancer procedures.

New robot-assisted surgery techniques are being developed to improve cancer surgical outcomes and patient care. It will be utilized during robotic surgery to assist and determine how much of the patient’s tissue is cancerous and should be removed. The new technology will give surgeons real-time input, allowing them to differentiate between normal and diseased tissue with a high degree of precision.

Is Robotic Surgery safe?

Since its inception, robotic surgeries have been carried out extensively in thousands of procedures across the globe. These techniques have gained widespread popularity for its positive impact on a patient's recovery, fewer complications and shorter stays at hospitals. If we focus on cancers in particular, these surgeries are widely used in the treatment of Gastrointestinal cancers.


