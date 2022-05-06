Redcliffe Lifetech raises $61 million to expand access to affordable, quality diagnostic tests across India

Diagnostic company Redcliffe Lifetech (Redcliffe) today announced it has raised $61 million to expand access to affordable and quality diagnostic tests across India. The funding is led by LeapFrog Investments (LeapFrog), with participation from Healthquad, Schroders, LC Nueva, Growth Spark Ventures and existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Alkemi Venture Partners.

The investment will enhance Redcliffe’s reach into tier 2, 3 and 4 cities to provide affordable, rapid and convenient pathology services. The investment will also help Redcliffe’s increase its product offerings ranging from radiology, disease data profiling and lifestyle management with focus on early diagnosis and prevention. It offers more than 3,500 different pathology and specialised tests including genetics at highly affordable prices around 25% to 60% less than traditional competitors.

“Preventive medicine is the future of health in India, helping to empower the average Indian with the information they need to take charge of their health and wellbeing,” Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe Lifetech said.

He further added, “Redcliffe has built a one-stop diagnostic shop offering a very wide selection of tests to choose from and delivering care closer to the customer. This investment will help us scale rapidly to achieve our goal to reach 500M+ Indians within the next five years.”

“Redcliffe is an exemplar of LeapFrog’s focus on digital-led and asset-light business models that enable access to essential healthcare services to emerging consumers,”said Biju Mohandas, Partner and Global Co-Leader for Health Investments at LeapFrog Investments.

“Its innovative and disruptive approach is transforming healthcare in the region by bringing consumers closer to the point of care and removing barriers to access. Furthermore, Redcliffe’s vision of shifting healthcare from treating the sick to enabling wellness will have profound implications for millions.”

Redcliffe delivers diagnostics services in its network of 22 labs across 14 cities, several of which are already NABL accredited. Its unique omni-channel infrastructure combines innovative online channels with a fleet of 400 highly-trained phlebotomists operating in over 100 cities with home sample collection and an off-line network of 500 collection centres.

“Redcliffe operates at the intersection of healthcare and technology, developing innovative solutions that address persistent challenges in the Indian market. It has built a proprietary technology platform for outstanding consumer experience also enabling scaling of its operations at their labs, fulfillment and overall CRM. It has also piloted drone technology across its supply chain to reach consumers living in smaller cities, semi-urban and remote areas that are often difficult to reach with existing infrastructure. Redcliffe has also co-developed a first-of-its-kind live, remote temperature tracking to monitor the samples collected by phlebotomists and ensure they maintain adequate temperature to meet quality and safety standards”, said Ranjith Menon, Partner Chiratae Ventures.