Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates K K Patel Hospital at Bhuj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated the K K Patel hospital, a Marengo Asia Healthcare network hospital, at Bhuj. While delivering his speech on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is Kutch’s first ever super specialty hospital and will offer best treatment options to the people of Kutch. It will also emerge as an outstanding facility for our armed and paramilitary forces as well as the families of businessmen. While congratulating the people of Bhuj and Gujarat he said that leaving the destruction of the earthquake behind, people of Bhuj and Kutch, with their hard work are writing a new destiny for this area. The area already has plenty of modern medical facilities, and continuing the tradition, Bhuj has today got a modern super specialty hospital.

The Levua Patel Trust has built K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital. The addition of K K Patel Hospital (KKPH) which is the third hospital of Marengo Asia Healthcare network takes the total bed strength to 1300 plus, with approximately 3500 employees, and about 450 doctors.

CIMS (Marengo Asia network Hospital) will share clinical expertise and manage the entire day to day operations of the KKPH Hospital. This will help manage all complex cases at K K Patel Hospital.

The launch witnessed an overwhelming crowd of almost 20,000 attendees. The event was also graced by several dignitaries like Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Swami Mahantpurani Dharmnandandan Dasji Swami, Central Health Minister, Rushikeshbhai Patel, Education Minister of Gujarat, Jitubhai Vadhani and Dr Nima Ben Acharya, Speaker, Gujarat Government.

“Poor and middle class are today able to save lakhs and crores of rupees through schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi. Besides this, Ayushman Bharat digital health mission will offer even greater facilities to patients. Modern and critical healthcare infrastructure is today accessible at zila and block levels through the Ayushman Health Infrastructure Mission. healthcare facilities accessible to all. Health and wellness centres and Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Yojana is making healthcare accessible to masses,” the Prime Minister further added.



KKPH Super Speciality hospital will commence its operations in super-specialised services like Cardiac Sciences, Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Emergency & Trauma, Neurosurgery, cancer care, etc. The hospital is fully equipped with latest medical equipment such as Cardiac Cath lab, CT & MRI besides complete advanced diagnostics services.

Dr Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director & CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare said, “Our vision is to bring the best of global expertise, clinical excellence, and technological advancements across our network of hospitals to ensure no patient goes untreated. We believe in providing comprehensive healthcare where we will address every need of each patient with a ‘Patient First’ approach.”

Dr Keyur Parikh, Chairman, CIMS says, “We are building a strong healthcare network in Gujarat that will replicate their presence from CIMS at K K Patel Hospital as well. We have witnessed patients to the tune of 20% to 25% travelling out of the city in search of clinical excellence and expertise. These will be available at the doorstep for the approximately two and half million population of Kutch District with advanced treatment solutions, a facility they were not benefited by in the past. The advanced technology, infrastructure and treatment solutions combined will ensure people from Bhuj do not travel out of the city for medical expertise.”

Marengo Asia Healthcare is an organisation with 1300 beds across three hospitals spread over Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad and Bhuj. Marengo Asia Healthcare aims to create centres of excellence in all its networked hospitals in key specialities like – Cardiac sciences, Oncology, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Critical Care, Accident & Emergency, Renal Sciences, Gastro & Transplants. Marengo Asia Healthcare has investments from Samara Capital, QRG Family Investment Office and Godrej Family Investment Office.